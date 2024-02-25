Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane happy team showed a reaction in win over RB Leipzig

Harry Kane was the Hero of the Day for Bayern Munich as he scored both goals in the team’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig, including the game-winner in extra time.

The Englishman had other chances in the match, but when the team needed him, the Englishman rose to the occasion. More than anything, though, Kane was just happy to see Bayern Munich snap a three-game losing streak.

“I think we played a good game today. From start to finish we were the team with the better chances. Especially in the first half we probably should have scored a couple. We played against a really good side. Of course we had to show a reaction after last week. It’s really nice to score a couple of goals and help the team get the win,” Kane told Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Hopefully this effort is one that Bayern Munich can build from. It might be too little, too late for the Bundesliga, but there is no harm in attempting to make one last chart at the juggernaut that is the 2023/24 version of Bayer Leverkusen.

