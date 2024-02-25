Thomas Müller, Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Eric Dier react to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking at Bayern Munich after RB Leipzig win

The news that Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel will part ways after the season should not have been all that stunning considering the club’s recent results, the rumore turmoil between the staff and the players, and the lack of alignment on the club’s future.

After Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, club legend Thomas Müller said that he knows the situation is not changing and is focused on helping the team get back on the winning track.

“It is now the way it is. Everyone involved is now making the best of it. We will do everything we can to get the games on the right track,” Müller said (as captured by Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch).

Harry Kane, who had both goals in the victory, hopes that Tuchel’s dismissal was a wake-up call for the squad.

“The club made a decision. We players have to show our responsibility to the manager, our responsibility to the club, to give everything we have for the season. We knew as players we haven’t been performing as well as we can. You can’t just sit there and talk about it. You have to fight and work hard at every moment and that’s what we did today,” Kane told Sky Sports UK (as captured @iMiaSanMia).

Manuel Neuer lamented the lack of progress for all involved.

“It’s bitter that we couldn’t build anything . I also feel sorry for the coaching staff. In the end we screwed up together. I think you don’t always have to look at the teacher when you get bad grades,” Neuer told RanSport’s Martin Volkmar (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Meanwhile, Eric Dier felt for Tuchel, who had pushed to bring the center-back to Germany.

“It’s disappointing. He brought me here, we have a good relationship. Regardless of that, it’s a pity because he’s a very good coach. We haven’t done enough as a team in the past few weeks, the results don’t lie. Now we have to finish the season as well as possible,” Dier told Sky Sport Germany’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!