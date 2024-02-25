Even after victory, Thomas Müller wants Bayern Munich to be more efficient

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller got the starting nod again in the team’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig and saw some quality work by the team.

However, the 34-year-old also knows that things can be a lot better.

“It was a win for all of us. We’re all in the same boat. It wasn’t an easy time for us, after three defeats in one week — especially against Leipzig, an opponent that can hurt you,” Müller told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We played better in the first half, but we weren’t efficient enough. We totally dominated Leipzig in the first half. We didn’t let them get a chance. Even though we were a bit lucky to get a late goal, we are happy that we won.”

The focus now turns to SC Freiburg. If the Bavarians want to keep their Bundesliga hopes — at least somewhat — alive, another three points will be required next weekend.

