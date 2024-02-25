Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies back in team training

Bayern Munich has sorely missed Alphonso Davies’ game-changing speed up the left flank for most of February. Thomas Tuchel first tested out Sacha Boey as a replacement against Bayer Leverkusen, but has mainly relied on Raphaël Guerreiro against Lazio, Bochum and RB Leipzig. Despite a less than stellar season, Davies is still the most dangerous option for Bayern.

After a month of rehab and recovery, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund offered a positive update on Davies’ return to the training pitch (via @iMiaSanMia).

Christoph Freund on Alphonso Davies' comeback: "We hope he can resume team training or at least parts of it next week" [@julianbuhl] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 24, 2024

As it turns out, Davies and Serge Gnabry returned to team training on Sunday, which is a good sign for Bayern Munich’s depth.

If Bayern can find a way to overcome the 1-0 deficit to Lazio in the second leg of the Champions League at home on March 5th, Davies will be a key piece in Bayern’s quest to win at least one title this year.

