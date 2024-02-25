After Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over RB Leipzig, Manuel Neuer worries about the team’s image

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer was one of a handful of standouts on the day for the Bavarians during their 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Neuer had five saves (three in the box), including a few of the “spectacular variety”, which had a massive impact on the match.

Afterward, though, Neuer was less concerned about the win and more on how the team is being perceived after a lackluster season and the recent news that head coach Thomas Tuchel would be leaving the team after the season.

“It casts a bad image on all of us, on the team, on the players, because we didn’t manage to be successful with such a top coach. It is also our responsibility when a good coach is dismissed. We want to continue the path professionally until the end. There was no sign of [the decision] today in the speech or in the preparation for the game. He did everything extremely professionally and we were really prepared for the game,” Neuer told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Neuer understands that the talent level on the roster exceeds how the team has played this season. While there is nothing Bayern Munich can do about the past, it can work toward a strong finish to this season.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!