Vote! Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig: Bundesliga player ratings

What a finish!

Bayern Munich had some lifeless performances and saw another second half that nearly slid into disaster. But the man-wall Manuel Neuer stood tall in the Bavarian goal and an improbable last-gasp connection from former Tottenham men Eric Dier to Harry Kane — with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in between them — gave Bayern the kind of win it is known for.

Never give up. Never surrender. The kind of win champions always find in the end.

Except...that’s not going to happen now, is it?

At least for now, one can still hope.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances. Have your own say below the jump.

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Loading…

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!