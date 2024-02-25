 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s father was a German spy

Mein herzliches Beileid, Julian.

By LoneStar249
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In a stunning interview with Der Spiegel, former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed that his father, Erwin, was a German intelligence officer. Julian had spent most of his youth under the assumption that his father was a simple soldier, only to learn the truth in his teenage years. Even Julian’s grandfather was unaware of Erwin’s true occupation.

Sadly, the incredible stress of the job resulted in Edwin’s suicide in 2008. Julian had just ended his injury-ridden playing career and was coincidentally working as a scout under Augsburg team manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Julian seems to have made his peace with his father’s mournful decision from both a perspective of understanding and respect. Julian went on to reminisce about his father’s happier times, always singing and joking around with his family and friends.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, feelings, or actions, please reach out for help. In the United States, you can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or 1-800-273-8255. The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.

