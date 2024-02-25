Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s father was a German spy

In a stunning interview with Der Spiegel, former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed that his father, Erwin, was a German intelligence officer. Julian had spent most of his youth under the assumption that his father was a simple soldier, only to learn the truth in his teenage years. Even Julian’s grandfather was unaware of Erwin’s true occupation.

Sadly, the incredible stress of the job resulted in Edwin’s suicide in 2008. Julian had just ended his injury-ridden playing career and was coincidentally working as a scout under Augsburg team manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Julian Nagelsmann reveals father was German spy who took his own life https://t.co/801qHLGjW3 — The Guardian (@guardian) February 23, 2024

Julian seems to have made his peace with his father’s mournful decision from both a perspective of understanding and respect. Julian went on to reminisce about his father’s happier times, always singing and joking around with his family and friends.

