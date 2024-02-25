Lothar Matthäus unsure squad overhaul is necessary at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and German national team legend Lothar Matthäus is not so sure that the Bavarians will need a totally look for next season.

“It’s not just the team that needs to be questioned, but everything. It’s not like it’s just the players’ fault. The players may not have been managed the way they expected either. Things were a bit different in previous years. They had to put up with a lot and hear a lot from the people in charge - no player likes that. In the past, I didn’t like being questioned publicly either,” Matthäus told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For Matthäus, the start of Bayern Munich’s roster confusion started back with the war between former coach Hansi Flick and former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

“From my point of view, the problems started after Hansi Flick. Hansi had a problem with Hasan Salihamidzic because the transfers didn’t go his way. That’s understandable because the club is above everything. Hasan just had a different position. Hansi would have liked to see other transfers — and I’ll say a name: Hansi had already had his eye on Florian Wirtz four years ago. He couldn’t get through that back then,” Matthäus said.

