Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig; Robert Lewandowski on the chopping block?; FC Barcelona wants a haul for Frenkie de Jong; Will Jamal Musiala win a Ballon d’Or at some point?; and MORE!

At a time where there was no reason for the team to rise up from the dead, Bayern Munich did so.

Well, kind of.

A very choppy effort was powered by a Harry Kane goal (shocker!) and the individual brilliance of Manuel Neuer led the Bavarians to a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig. Let’s get into the nitty gritty of how this one played out:

As always, let’s start with the lineup:

Given the injury situation, there was not much surprising about Thomas Tuchel’s XI. The only shocker was Eric Dier for Kim Min-jae, but — in reality — it should not have been anything for anyone to raise an eyebrow over. Min-jae has been running on fumes for weeks. The South Korean needed a break and Tuchel saw this as the time do it (which, yes, was questionable considering RB Leipzig’s pace).

If you were wondering how Bayern Munich’s Ultras (still) feel about RB Leipzig, not much has changed:

A message from the Bayern Ultras as we get under way… pic.twitter.com/XVWA0ivXj6 — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 24, 2024

It was not a pretty start for Bayern Munich. This is clearly a team, who needs the player-manager relationship to end sooner, rather than later. It is a mistake to keep Tuchel in place. Some of the players he has leaned on (Leroy Sane in particular) just look like a shell of themselves. No matter what the end result was, I feel like this group is talented enough to rally under a new coach. Sure, nothing might come of it, but why not at least give it a chance?

Bayern Munich was not bad early, but they were wholly disjointed and lacked an idea of how to attack RB Leipzig.

Leroy Sané makes so many good runs, but he is cooked right now. His touch and his reliance on only using his left-foot are killing him regularly. The first half was awful for Sané, who showed some of his worst traits (bad body language, open signs of frustration, a lack of focus and awareness at times).

Jamal Musiala looks like he needs a long rest as well. He is not the same player he was in 2022.

Harry Kane attempted a bicycle kick in the 42nd minute, but couldn’t quite pull it off. That was about the highlight of the first half.

Leon Goretzka put in a solid effort as did Raphaël Guerreiro for the match. Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich looked a little rusty at right-back (something German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann should keep an eye on).

Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlović worked really well together.

Finally, in the 56th minute, Kane broke through when Xaver Schlager kicked a ball off the foot of Musiala to a streaking Kane who hit a tough angle shot for a 1-0 lead. Musiala is being credited with an assist by some sites, but it appeared that he actually lost the ball.

That was a very soft yellow card on Matthijs De Ligt in the 59th minute. De Ligt was solid on the day. Now, the Dutchman will miss next weekend’s match against SC Freiburg.

Manuel Neuer saved Thomas Muller’s a$$ majorly in the 61st minute when a horrifically errant cross-field pass from the veteran was picked off and eventually spring Benjamin Šeško. Neuer made an absolutely beautiful stop on Šeško’s attempt. The young Slovenian will be having dreams about that scoring chance.

Šeško had another good chance in the 64th minute as well, but could not convert. What a nightmare sequence for the youngster.

However, Šeško would finally get on the scoreboard when he fired an attempt toward the goal, which seemed to deflect off of Goretzka to knot the game at 1-1. The opportunity opened up initially because of poor positioning from Konrad Laimer, who entered the game at right-back, while Eric Dier got caught in between deciding who to cover.

Kane, though, came through AGAIN...and in EXTRA TIME! Dier sent a ball over the top to the left to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (who initially looked like he might have been a hair offside)/ Choupo-Moting had a deft touch over to Kane, who secured the 2-1 win! It should be noted that Dier’s ball into Choupo-Moting to spark the decisive play was fantastic.

Overall, it just was not good enough, but it was — at least — a step in the right direction. Bayern Munich showed heart and some fight. It might sound weird to say, but overall, Bayern Munich was not wholly bad, yet it was not that good either. It was bizarre game, the kind you often have under a lame duck manager. For his part, Tuchel likely did not prevent them from winning the game, but the team does not look like it is playing the kind of Bayern Munich football that we have all become accustomed to under him, either. Hopefully, something will change with that soon enough.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski could be on his way out of FC Barcelona:

There’s little doubt that Robert Lewandowski has struggled for form this season, although there are signs that he is getting back to the performances he showed upon joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. According to a report from The Athletic, Barcelona are prepared to sell Lewandowski – provided that they receive a lucrative offer for the 35-year-old. Saudi Arabia have shown interest in the last 12 months, and that is the sort of avenue that could be explored by the Catalan side, who are aiming to ease their financial woes. However, the power in the situation is in Lewandowski’s hands. He has a contract until 2025 at the least (it can be extended by a further year), and he currently has no interest whatsoever in leaving Barcelona, which would stop any potential sale in its tracks.

Former USMNT player and American football personality Taylor Twellman speculated that Lewandowski — and Antoine Griezmann — could be on their way to MLS after the Euros (via the Daily Mail):

MLS could welcome some massive new stars this summer, Taylor Twellman has claimed, with Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann being named as potential arrivals following the Euros and Copa America. With the US-hosted Copa America wrapping up on July 14, there will be plenty of eyes on the country’s soccer scene - and Twellman thinks MLS could be in position to capitalize. ‘I am as intrigued as I’ve ever been, because I think 2024 summer after the Euros, after Copa America, I think you’re gonna see some names being talked about that a lot of people right now would think I was completely out of my mind [for saying],’ the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV analyst exclusively told Mail Sport. ‘And I’m not sure I will be come July 15.’ ‘Let’s say [Robert] Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann come to Major League Soccer this summer. They’re not coming to Miami. What does Atlanta do? If Atlanta transfers Thiago Almada [away] for 25 plus million, you know they’re not going to sit on their hands, they’re going to bring someone else in. Twellman also went on to name the likes of the LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, New York City FC, Orlando City and Charlotte FC as other clubs who could make a splash in the summer.

What we do know about Lewandowski and Griezmann is that they both has made their preferences clear in the past when it comes to playing in the United States. Griezmann often travels to New York for NBA games and Lewandowski has talked of living in Los Angeles at some point.

If I have to pen another of these, damn it, I will do it! Lewy to Chester, PA...let’s do this!

Speaking of Barca, the Catalans will not be offering Frenkie de Jong to anyone at a reduced fee if he is part of the roster purge:

Barcelona have declared they will not sell Frenkie de Jong for less than €100m having recently received a €70m bid from Tottenham. De Jong is also a historical target for Manchester United.

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice (thank you Little Carmine for one of my favorite malapropisms) and

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

More thoughts on why the move to keep Thomas Tuchel in charge is just an awful decision.

Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, or Zinedine Zidane? Who ya got.

As the club looks closely at the futures of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, what will happen with a quartet of players once considered the heart of the next generation.

Should Bayern Munich flip the script and just start planning to acquire Florian Wirtz?

Some final thoughts on the mess that became of True Detective — and why Curb Your Enthusiasm did well to get back to its roots.

Former Bayern Munich prospect Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is almost certain to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer:

Tottenham do not expect Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to be at the club next season, sources have told Football Insider. The club were willing to let the midfielder depart last summer and in the January transfer window, but they wanted a permanent exit rather than a loan. Now, Football Insider has learned that a move in the next transfer window is highly likely amid strong interest from Serie A clubs. It is said by a source with knowledge of his situation that he “won’t be at Tottenham next season”. It is believed that the Lilywhites value Hojbjerg, whose current deal expires at the end of next season, at between £15-18million. Football Insider revealed last month (8 January) that Hojbjerg’s move to Italian giants Juventus collapsed after they baulked at Spurs’ loan fee demands.

Bayern Munich center-back Kim Min-jae recently took some time to talk about what it is like playing with Manuel Neuer.

“He constantly pushes us and gives us clear commands. I listen to him carefully. For me personally and for us as a team it’s good that he’s back on the pitch. Neuer is a player I’ve been following since I was a kid and he’s incredibly better than I expected,” Min-jae said.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen is said to be considering a move to Arsenal FC:

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen may be considering joining Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Nigeria international said to believe he could thrive under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track against RB Leipzig this weekend at the Allianz Arena — and it will not be easy.

RB Leipzig is not exactly in the best form overall, but is coming off a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Bavarians are reeling and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

To further complicate matters, there are major issues between some of the Bayern Munich players and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Plus, Tuchel and the club announced that they will part ways after the season.

Will he make it that far? The result against Die Roten Bullen could go a long way in determining that. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some talk about what is going on with the recent form of each side.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Rio Ferdinand does a lot of talking these days and one of the subjects he recently addressed was Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

It is safe to say that Ferdinand likes the Germany international, as he predicted that Musiala would win a Ballon d’Or.

“I love Musiala,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports. “We talk about him a lot. I don’t know where his ceiling is. It’s nice to see the comments from his team-mates saying how diligent he is and how much of a professional he is. (Leon) Goretzka says he might be the best talent Germany have ever had.

“The way he moves and glides with the ball. I see a Ballon d’Or at some point in his career if he fulfils that potential.”

Ah...there is the catch. Musiala, who still has unlimited talent, has hit a wall with his development. The youngster could also be playing a position that he is not best suited for. Used mostly as an attacking midfielder for the past two season, Musiala has still found his greatest success when operating as a winger.

Newcastle United, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United could be ready to make a move for Lille attacker Jonathan David:

Newcastle United will compete with Chelsea and Manchester United for the signing of Lille forward Jonathan David.

Bayern Munich holds a buyback option on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but it is unlikely that the Bavarians will activate it because of the cost — which is reportedly around €40 million: