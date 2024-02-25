Germany fall to France in Women’s Nations League semifinal

Germany lost 2-1 to France on Friday in the UEFA Women’s Nations League semifinal on Friday.

The Germans had finished top in League A Group 3 — which also featured Denmark, Iceland, and Wales — with a 4-1-1 record. France had finished top in Group 2 with a 5-1-0 record over Austria, Norway, and Portugal.

Interim head coach Horst Hrubesch’s starting lineup featured Bayern Munich stars Klara Bühl, Giulia Gwinn, Lea Schüller, and the incoming Lena Oberdorf:

France scored twice in quick succession at the end of the first half through Kadidiatou Diani and Sakina Karchaoui, the latter from a penalty. Gwinn provided Germany’s only goal late on, also on a penalty. The Germans had 58% of possession and managed 14 shots, but only got two of those on goal.

Spain defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in the other semi-final fixture, setting up a date with France for the Final.