Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s last gasp 2-1 win over RB Leipzig

Well, Bayern Munich fans around the world can finally see some rays of hope again. After one of their darkest football periods in the last decade the Bavarians, partially invigorated by the clarity of the coaching situation, managed to win a game — and against a strong opponent no less. These are the awards from a cathartic win.

Jersey Swap: Benjamin Šeško

The 20-year-old Slovenian had a very quiet first half, but he would compensate for that in the second. With good positioning and movements inside the box, Šeško astutely managed to slip through the defensive marking many times until he was rewarded with the equalizer from the deflected shot off Leon Goretzka. If Manuel Neuer had not been the man in goal, Šeško would definitely have managed to come away with two goals in this game.

Der Kaiser: Manuel Neuer

Every Bayern Munich fan had missed this feeling. The feeling of being confident against any opposition attack because there was a wall in the back. Today, the fans were reminded of that. Manuel Neuer put in a vintage performance to keep the game under control and to shut down every possible danger to the goal. His save against Šeško was just otherwordly. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do anything against the unexpected ball deviation that brought the equalizer. Otherwise, Neuer was a man on a mission today and a deserving Kaiser.

Worthy of a mention was Raphaël Guerreiro, who put in a very good performance on the left flank. He was crucial to many of the attacking moves with his passing and crossing abilities, causing Leipzig’s defense all kinds of problems. He could have also bagged an assist right from the start if Harry Kane’s header had gone in.

Fußballgot: Aleksandar Pavlović

The midfield duo of Goretzka and Pavlović did a good job of keeping the balance of the game and snuffing out the danger. Out of the two, Pavlović was more involved in the defensive and offensive sides of the game. In addition to his usual crisp passing, Pavlović managed to win six ground duels, three interceptions, and three tackles in a true No. 6 display. Leon Goretzka misses being named for the award because of his unfortunate role in Leipzig’s equalizer; otherwise, his display today was almost as good as that of Pavlović.

Der Bomber: No one

Other than Harry Kane, the attacking players today just were not consistent enough in their displays or did not have enough time on the pitch to bring the award home. The player closest to the award was Jamal Musiala, who assisted the first goal and also delivered a perfect through ball to Leroy Sane in the first half. Still, Musiala was very wasteful with the ball today, and his performance was very subdued in general. Thomas Müller did an alright job to bring urgency to the attacking plays and interlink them, but he lacked his usual end product. Both of the second-half substitutes (Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) had a positive impact on the game, with the latter also assisting Harry Kane for the winner. Still, they were not on the pitch long enough to win the award today.

Meister of the Match: Harry Kane

Sometimes it is crazy to see how reactive and short-sighted football journalism is. After a string of subpar performances, Kane was dubbed a failure by many journalists and named the reason why Bayern Munich was underperforming. With today’s performance, Harry Kane would show why this could not be further away from reality. By any means still not in his very best form, Kane was a lot more involved in the game and showed his clinical prowess to score two goals — the latter in the dying stages of the game — to finally end Bayern’s Munich nightmare run of results. Undoubtedly, Harry Kane showed he is still one of the best, if not the best, No. 9s in the world.

What did you think of Bayern Munich performance today? Was there any player who caught your attention with his display? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.