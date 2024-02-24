Five observations from Bayern Munich’s nail-biting 2-1 win over RB Leipzig

After a tumultuous week that saw Thomas Tuchel announce a summer parting from the club, Bayern Munich pulled a page out of Bayer Leverkusen’s book and scored an unlikely stoppage time goal to earn three points at home against RB Leipzig. The 2-1 result keeps Bayern alive in the Bundesliga title race for at least another week.

How will Sané get his groove back?

When Bayern played Leipzig in the Hinrunde, Leroy Sané was playing the best soccer of his career. He scored eight goals in the first 11 games of the season, but has only found the back of the net three times since September.

Today’s version of Sané constantly brought attacking situations to a halt. In the first half, Jamal Musiala played a perfectly weighted through ball to Sané, only for Sané to dribble the ball away from Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich instead of burying the 1-v-1 opportunity.

With the Bundesliga title only within mathematical reach, Thomas Tuchel should offer Mathys Tel some well-earned playing time and let Sané figure it out from the sideline.

Magic Musiala XXL

Jamal Musiala is not a pure winger. He is not a pure central midfielder. He is a hybrid who dazzles in the half-spaces. He picked apart the Leipzig defense on quite a few occasions, and only failed when he was double or triple teamed.

When Alphonso Davies returns from injury and can integrate some overlapping runs, Musiala will find even more space in the final third. This is clearly the path forward for Bayern’s attack and should not be tampered with.

Kimmich wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Player

Dayot Upamecano (red card), Sacha Boey (injury), and Noussair Mazraoui (injury) were all unavailable today. Although it might have been intended as a punishment, Tuchel chose to push Joshua Kimmich to right-back and it paid immediate dividends. Kimmich is not some speedy winger, but he channeled his inner Philipp Lahm and was positionally sound on and off the ball.

Kimmich almost look relieved to have less responsibility and played with more joy and freedom. Despite that nagging shoulder injury, Kimmich bounced around with a refreshing pep in his step.

“I just try everything I can think of” — Citizen Kane

Harry Kane scored a miraculous left footed volley in stoppage time to claim victory. He only had 30 touches (compared to 46 for Manuel Neuer), but he made the most of his opportunities. Bayern’s build-up seems to connect better when Kane or Thomas Müller drop into the midfield and redirect the play out wide. Kane even attempted a bicycle kick that would have probably found the back of the net with better contact.

Tuchel on a Hot Tin Roof Box

In the first game since his official decision to leave the club this summer, Tuchel chose to watch the first half from the most uncomfortable seat in the entire stadium. A metal box. He spent the second half sitting with the other coaches, but left the box in the coaches’ area.

Bayern Munich’s players just proved that they are better off winning with an inanimate object as the team manager. Perhaps next week the team mascot, Berni the Bear, will fill in as an assistant.