Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer saved the day!

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich pulled out a late 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match that the Bavarians absolutely needed.

Sure, winning the league title at this point seems like a pipedream, but it only takes one game to get the ball rolling.

It was not a pretty match, but it did feature quite a few amazing moments — which we hit on in this show. Here is everything that we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI — and why some of the changes made sense for this match.
  • A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.
  • Some commentary on the fight and perseverance shown by Bayern Munich, even in a match where not everything was clicking.
  • A call to try and capitalize on the slight momentum built up here with a change in leadership.
  • Why this win mattered, despite the lack of a brilliant showing.

