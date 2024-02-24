Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich pulled out a late 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match that the Bavarians absolutely needed.

Sure, winning the league title at this point seems like a pipedream, but it only takes one game to get the ball rolling.

It was not a pretty match, but it did feature quite a few amazing moments — which we hit on in this show. Here is everything that we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI — and why some of the changes made sense for this match.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Some commentary on the fight and perseverance shown by Bayern Munich, even in a match where not everything was clicking.

A call to try and capitalize on the slight momentum built up here with a change in leadership.

Why this win mattered, despite the lack of a brilliant showing.

