Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel hints that lingering injury is limiting Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich snuck by RB Leipzig by scoring a stoppage time goal to win 2-1. The game would have been decided much earlier if Leroy Sané had chosen to slot in a simple breakaway. Instead, Sané steered the ball away from goal and the attacking scenario died a few seconds later.

Sané was eventually subbed off for Mathys Tel in the 65th minute. This is the earliest that he has been subbed off in a Bundesliga or Champions League match this season. In Thomas Tuchel’s postgame interview (via @iMiaSanMia), the coach alluded to the fact that Sané is playing through some sort of pain that has hindered Sané’s recent performances.

Tuchel on Leroy Sané: "With his qualities, he's judged by goals and assists. It's a difficult phase for him at the moment with a lot of ball losses. He had to come off because he was in pain. He's not completely free at the moment and is biting his teeth" pic.twitter.com/z0aKg79BiM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 24, 2024

Tuchel on Leroy Sané: “With his qualities, he’s judged by goals and assists. It’s a difficult phase for him at the moment with a lot of ball losses. He had to come off because he was in pain. He’s not completely free at the moment and is biting his teeth”

Sané hasn’t scored since October 28th and has only registered one assist in the past eight games. With the Bundesliga title slipping further away, it would make more sense for Sané’s to properly heal up and give Mathys Tel some quality minutes down the stretch.

Bayern fans certainly don’t want to see Sané actively avoiding defenders or passing on wide open shots.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!