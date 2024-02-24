RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo always looks forward to facing off with Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo always seems to find a way to be a thorn in the side of Bayern Munich.

Per Olmo, it is a game that he always looks forward to because of the magnitude of most of the meetings between the two clubs.

“It is always special. Bayern, of course, is always the opponent that motivates us. We have played so far two times this season against them. We beat them once, we drew the second at home, so we want to beat them there. Of course, we both need the points so it’s going to be a top game for sure.” Olmo said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), “Of course, Bayern is always a tough opponent. I remember in the last years we played against them, we had good games but, in the end, we would lose maybe 1-0, 3-2. I remember one game there in Allianz we won 2-3, if I remember right, during Covid. But yeah, it’s always tough games against them.”

Olmo slammed Bayern Munich for three goals during RB Leipzig’s 3-0 victory in the DFL-Supercup and will sure be looking to make his mark against the Bavarians once more.

They have top class players, a top class team. So in the end it is always a fight as we say, you know. So for us, for me as a player, it motivates me a lot, always,” said Olmo.

Looking for some thoughts and analysis of the Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: