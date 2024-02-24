Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich have done the unthinkable and decided to keep Thomas Tuchel until the end of the season. Even after it became abundantly clear that the squad is no longer playing for their coach, the board thinks that there is still something to be salvaged from this coach's tenure.

Does Tuchel have it in him to prove anyone wrong? Can he still motivate his players after this? What incentive do players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, or Matthijs de Ligt have to keep listening to him? Then again, given Tuchel’s record so far, maybe not listing to him might be the way forward.

Either way, it's unlikely that this variant of Bayern Munich will beat RB Leipzig. The team's confidence is shattered, camaraderie is absent, and Thomas Tuchel seems to have checked out.

It’s probably not Bayern time. Not while this coach is in charge.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

