Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer reprimanded by Thomas Tuchel for venturing forward vs. Leverkusen

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer has not had an easy time of late.

The 37-year-old ventured forward in stoppage time of Bayern’s recent 3-0 loss to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to try to score on a corner kick. Just like in Germany’s 2018 horror show against South Korea, however — when Germany was also searching for two goals — Neuer was left caught out of his own goal as the opposition countered and scored to ice it.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was apparently not a fan of the decision, according to reporting from Sport Bild — and it had an effect on the next Bundesliga game, also a loss.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Manuel Neuer decided by himself to go forward for a corner against Leverkusen when the result was 0-2, which led to a counter and a third goal - the captain was then reprimanded for it by Tuchel. On Sunday in Bochum, Bayern had a late corner but Neuer stayed in his goal, even though Bayern were only behind by one goal [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

Does Tuchel’s reaction make sense? — and did Neuer’s? It sure seems like Bayern managed to find the worst possible decision each time. Murphy’s Law indeed.