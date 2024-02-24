Mathys Tel wants to stay at Bayern Munich beyond this summer

Bayern Munich is still in search of trying to sign a central defensive midfielder this summer, but they are now also tasked with finding a new manager. The club already announced that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving after the end of this season and both Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane are currently the frontrunners to replace the former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz manager.

It was Tuchel himself that really emphasized the push for trying to sign a defensive midfielder, but he was unable to do so last summer and was forced to focus on defensive reinforcements during the winter window. They wound up bringing in Eric Dier, Sacha Boey, and Bryan Zaragoza early, as he was initially set to leave Granada during the summer window.

Now, squad planning could change a bit with the news that Tuchel is leaving, and a new manager will be coming in. As far as one particular player is concerned, Mathys Tel wants to stay at Bayern and try to work his way towards more established minutes at the club, as per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via @iMiaSanMia). He predominantly plays a substitute role for Bayern and was reportedly set on leaving in the summer before the Tuchel departure announcement was made.

With the prospect of a new manager coming in, Tel sees this as an opportunity to gain more consistent minutes as a starter for the club, as he perhaps deserved more minutes under Tuchel so far this season. He scored a handful of impactful goals for the club in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League in the hinrunde and has tallied a total of 6 goals and 4 assists from a total of 27 appearances across all competitions, most of which were as a sub off the bench. His last start came in the late November 0-0 draw with FC Copenhagen in the Champions League; when Bayern had already clinched advancement to the round of 16, having topped group A over the Danish side, Galatasaray, and Manchester United.