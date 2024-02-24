Ahead of Bundesliga tilt with chaotic Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose wants his team focused

RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose can read the papers or — better yet — fire up BFW and get the latest on what has been an absolutely stunning week for Bayern Munich.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Bavarians agreed to part ways with Thomas Tuchel after the season and have seen multiple reports break about just how dysfunctional things have been at the club season.

Rose, though, just wants his team to focus intently on what happens on the pitch.

“I have great respect for Thomas Tuchel as a coach and especially for what he has achieved. I have great respect for FC Bayern. Decisions always have consequences and can have both positive and negative effects,” said Rose (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But we focus on ourselves, that’s the most important thing. Because in the end we can only influence our performance and that doesn’t just have to be right in Munich, it has to be really good.

“When I look at Bayern’s stats at home: 11 games, 9 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat — they are not in a bad run at home or, in general, not in bad form. Of course, not everything is going so easily for them at the moment. But Bayern are Bayern. They are still a great team with excellent individual players and a top coach. This team has dominated German football for years. It is and will always be difficult to win in Munich.”

Even with all of that “coach speak”, this is a good time to get the Bavarians. With so much going on, it would be easy to think Bayern Munich could fall deeper into its rut because of all the distractions.

Can the squad turn it around against RB Leipzig? The season is likely depending on it.

