Training Report: Bayern Munich still missing key players for RB Leipzig match; Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry train individually; Tarek Buchmann suffers a setback; and MORE!

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed his team’s injury situation during his press conference ahead of its Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig.

As expected, there was not much good news to spread.

“Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey, Noussair Mazraoui, Bouna Sarr, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies are still out. Dayot Upamecano is suspended. Konrad Laimer will return to the squad,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’ve trained well. The interaction is characterised by respect and always based on expectations of the athlete and the person in the dressing room. If there was a rift, someone else would be sitting here today. The decision has removed a disruptive factor, an excuse, but not much has changed in terms of match preparation. I won’t let up one percent.”

Davies, Gnabry work individually

Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry took part in individual workouts, which was a bad sign for Davies’ chances to play against RB Leipzig. As noted in the opening segment of this report, Tuchel confirmed Davies was, indeed, out for the game.

There was some hope earlier in the week that the Canadian star would be cleared in time for the Bundesliga match on Saturday, but it looks like Tuchel will have to lean on Raphaël Guerreiro once again at left-back:

⚪️ Pretty tiring! Alphonso #Davies and Serge #Gnabry are currently continuing their rehabilitation. #FCBayern

Nkili returns to training

Bayern Munich prospect Noël Aséko Nkili returned to team training with Bayern Munich II:

Look who’s back on the pitch! Noel #AsékoNkili is back in team training. #FCBAmateure #FCBayern #MiaSanMia

Buchmann is having — or might have already had — another surgery

Bayern Munich youngster Tarek Buchmann cannot get healthy and needs another surgery according to Bild:

Tarek Buchmann has suffered another setback. His fourth thigh muscle injury in just seven months. Buchmann will undergo another surgery - his return date is unknown [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/AftoKmf8SE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 23, 2024

Per Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau, though, Buchmann might have already underwent the surgical procedure:

Tarek Buchmann has already undergone surgery in Finland following another thigh injury. The surgery went well, but the defender will be sidelined for the rest of the season [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/xKCq67zJJV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 23, 2024

Random Training Pics

The player challenging Matthijs de Ligt in the first pic is Kurt Rüger, 2006-born central midfielder for the Bayern Munich U-17 squad:

Final training session ahead of tomorrow's game pic.twitter.com/riUCG3nsv6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 23, 2024

Looking for some thoughts and analysis of the Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: