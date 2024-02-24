Thomas Tuchel talks how he can finish season at Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich’s form, “lame duck” status, big match vs. RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed the media at his pregame press conference ahead of the team’s Saturday match against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The media got right to the point and asked Tuchel how it was going to work moving forward with everyone knowing he was leaving the club at the end of the season.

“It’s easy. Because we love football and we love what we do. For me it has never mattered whether I have a five-year contract or a five-week contract, a big contract or a small contract. All that matters is the here and now. It’s new circumstances, but it doesn’t matter. I love the job and will of course do the job with the same energy as before. There is clarity, clarity gives freedom and freedom is always good, both for training and for playing,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“We spoke on Tuesday and informed the team of the decision on Wednesday. Reason? We are unhappy with the way we are playing and with the points we got and the three recent defeats. There’s not a single culprit. If the coach was the only one to blame I wouldn’t be sitting here today. But I take responsibility. The development of our game, the results, are not there as I imagine.”

Recent reports have indicated that Tuchel is not aligned with many players in the locker room, including Joshua Kimmich. Tuchel, though, said that his disappointment lies with the overall performance, not with any players.

“I’m disappointed in myself and in how we’re playing at the moment. But I’m not personally disappointed in the players. We have high expectations of them and are trying to get the most out of them. It’s not over yet. The decision has been made for the end of the season, not now - and I think that implies there was no rift with the team,” Tuchel said. “Josh is an extremely important player, a leader. I think Josh hasn’t been in top form in the last few games either. We’re fighting for common goals, that will not change.”

However, when asked about his status as a “lame duck” manager, Tuchel did say that if the team were lose respect for his authority, it would fall on the shoulders of the players: “That would say more about the players than about my authority.”

A natural question to the Bayern Munich board would be, “Why risk this?” — but for now, it appears that this is the way forward. A team desperate to save some remnant of respect from this season is being led by a coach, who has no future with the club.

Certainly, everyone can agree that this entire situation is less than ideal.

The club, however, still has goals and Tuchel aims to help the team achieve those.

“We’re still playing for two titles, as unlikely as that feels at the moment. And every weekend the maximum success is three points, which we always want to get. It’s as simple as that,” Tuchel said. “It’s a really difficult game tomorrow. The recent results against Leipzig speak for themselves. Leipzig have a lot of things that can hurt us. We’ve said enough times that we’ve trained well, we’ve not delivered enough times. It must be clear to all that we have to go to our absolute physical and mental limit. Because of injuries, we’re missing a bit of pace and also a natural right-back. We’ll find solutions.”

