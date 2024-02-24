The good and bad of Toni Kroos’ return to the German national team

With the news dropping that Real Madrid star is about to re-join the German national team under former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, there were obviously a lot of reactions.

Kroos himself talks through why the timing was right to make his move back to international play on Podcast Einfach mal Luppen (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

“Julian contacted me and asked me if I could imagine it, which wasn’t in my mind until then. We agreed I would take the idea with me and see what happens. I’ve thought about the idea: What if so? What if not? With every conversation, without going into too much detail, I became more and more convinced. That’s why I wanted to decide in good time so as not to keep anyone waiting. I’m very, very happy with my decision. It took me a while to be certain . Of course I want to help. But I’m definitely not the savior either. I’m just a cog that meshes with the others to hopefully make it work. I know the boys, I know the players, all of them have great qualities. Now it’s time to show that as a team. I still feel good and physically ready to do it without any problems. The fact that I’m needed for the tournament in my country is an incentive.”

Tz’s Philipp Kessler spoke to several people — and not everyone was totally sure a return for Kroos will work out.

“Of course, it’s also a bit of a problem for the current midfielders that a retired player is now coming back. I still think Toni Kroos is a great footballer, otherwise he wouldn’t be playing for Real Madrid. He is still the Toni Kroos we know. He can also help the team. But the comeback is a very explosive and sensitive topic,” former Germany international Hansi Müller told Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The expectations for such a player are incredibly high when he returns. In the difficult situation that the national team is in, a lot of hopes are now being placed on him. If it doesn’t work for him — for whatever reason — then he’s the big loser.

“For me, Florian Wirtz is the best German footballer at the moment. It’s a pleasure to watch this guy play. I’d actually tell him: ‘You’re the main man - and I’m building a team around you that can play successful football that’s worth watching.’ — I can’t judge to what extent a Kroos fits in, because I don’t know how Nagelsmann is planning.”

Miroslav Klose, however, think Kroos will be able to help the squad.

“I’m really happy that Toni is making his comeback with the German national team,” Klose said.

Looking for more thoughts on why Thomas Tuchel staying around will only hurt Bayern Munich? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: