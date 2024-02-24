Pundit says Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso has what it takes to hold off Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has Bayer Leverkusen flying and former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert says that the manager is poised to lead his team in holding off any late charge that the Bavarians can make.

“I watched the game and Bayer Leverkusen were fantastic, they were bang on it. Xabi has got them playing great and they look really strong, if he can break the cycle of Bayern winning the title then it will go down as a fantastic job,” said Paul Lambert, speaking on behalf of BoyleSports, who offer the latest Champions League odds. “Whether or not that is going to be good enough for him to go to Liverpool remains to be seen, but he has built a really good side there. He never played with (Victor) Boniface, (Patrik) Schick has not really played either because they have got Florian Wirtz up top as a false nine. I saw him play about three or four years ago and I knew then and there he was going to be a superstar.”

Lambert watch Wirtz against Bayern Munich and said he thought that the Bavarians had no answers for the Leverkusen dynamo.

“The Bayern lads just couldn’t cope with him; I thought they were really excellent. Five points is achievable to claw back, but the problem for Bayern is that they have played Leverkusen twice now and that’s where they would have wanted to claw back the points,” said Lambert. “Bayern could catch them, especially given how they managed last year to claw back Dortmund, but Leverkusen are in a fantastic position to finish it from here.”