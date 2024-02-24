“No hiding” — Thomas Müller, Harry Kane urge Bayern Munich on vs. RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich veteran stars Thomas Müller and Harry Kane know a thing or two about battling through adversity.

So it is no surprise that after the dejection of Bayern’s 3-2 defeat to VfL Bochum last weekend— Bayern’s third defeat in a row, which last happened nine years ago — the two were quick to urge the team onward. A big test awaits Saturday when the Bavarians play host to RB Leipzig.

Müller posted his thoughts on Instagram after the Bochum match, as captured below by @iMiaSanMia:

A week to forget. It’s tough to find the right words for our feelings. We need to step up even if it seems difficult at the moment

Kane’s post below:

Harry Kane on yesterday's defeat pic.twitter.com/FPL6anHOmF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 19, 2024

No hiding from a tough week with performances and results not at the level we expect from ourselves. Got to pull together as a group and push forward - big run of important games coming up to turn it round.

The mountain has only gotten taller over the course of the week. Bayern is now facing an 11-point deficit to Bayer Leverkusen as the B04ers found a way to win — again — on Friday vs. Mainz 05. And the Rekordmeister will have to approach the rest of the season — or at least this game — with a lame duck coach in Thomas Tuchel, whose impending departure was announced midweek.

