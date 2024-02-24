Daily Schmankerl: Matthijs de Ligt’s future at Bayern Munich could depend on new coach; Arsenal wants Joshua Kimmich; Manchester United to have roster purge?; Liverpool eyeing Bundesliga star; Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt has been one of the most misused players on the roster this season.

After a season in which some fans considered him the team’s best player or its most valuable player, De Ligt has been an afterthought more often than not under outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

Now, the Dutchman’s future might depend on whoever Bayern Munich hires next:

Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at FC Bayern will be reassessed again as soon as the club decides for a new coach. De Ligt wants to play more and his situation is not easy under Tuchel. PSG were showing interest in January, Premier League clubs also keen for the summer.

Of all the egregious acts that Tuchel and his staff have done this season, the management of the team’s backline is at the forefront. Between not utilizing all of the resources properly to running Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae into the ground, the coaching staff has turned an area of strength into one rife with uncertainty.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich could be on the radar of Arsenal FC:

Arsenal could reportedly sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the upcoming transfer window, as per TEAMtalk. The Gunners are seemingly set to make a move for a new midfielder this summer as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has been struggling with fitness issues over the last few years. Douglas Luiz has been mentioned as the primary option for the North London club but Aston Villa are reportedly desperate to keep hold of their star man. So, it appears securing the Brazilian’s signature won’t be straightforward for Arsenal. Therefore, the Gunners are looking to explore alternative options if they miss out on signing Luiz with Kimmich now emerging as a serious target. According to the report by TEAMtalk, Kimmich is ‘at the top’ of the summer wish-list of Mikel Arteta so Arsenal could look to make a swoop for him during the off-season. It has recently been reported that Kimmich has fallen out with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff. He was pictured in a heated argument with Tuchel’s assistant, Zsolt Low following the Bavarian club’s disappointing defeat against Buchum. So, he could look to move away from the Allianz Arena this summer should the former Chelsea boss remain at the helm of Bayern Munich beyond this campaign.

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice (thank you Little Carmine for one of my favorite malapropisms) and

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

More thoughts on why the move to keep Thomas Tuchel in charge is just an awful decision.

Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, or Zinedine Zidane? Who ya got.

As the club looks closely at the futures of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, what will happen with a quartet of players once considered the heart of the next generation.

Should Bayern Munich flip the script and just start planning to acquire Florian Wirtz?

Some final thoughts on the mess that became of True Detective — and why Curb Your Enthusiasm did well to get back to its roots.

Manchester United could be ready to really cut down the dead weight on its roster:

There are question marks over the futures of as many as 11 first team players including Christian Eriksen, Raphaël Varane, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelöf. Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are two of the players who could leave Old Trafford this summer. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images Anthony Martial, out of contract in the summer, is set to leave on a free transfer while United will also invite offers for players already on loan, including Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams. United are hoping to sign a striker and a defender in the summer, while also improving the overall quality of the squad. Manager Erik ten Hag has been alarmed at the drop off in performances when key players such as Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw have been absent through injury, while there is also an acceptance that Rasmus Højlund has been asked to play more games than originally planned because of a lack of other options.

Chelsea FC has been linked to Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, but also could be looking at Napoli’s Victor Osimhen:

Chelsea are willing to pay the full release clause of Victor Osimhen, which is believed to be worth £111m (€130m), and are set to approach Napoli to discuss payment terms and structure.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, though, Arsenal FC could challenge Chelsea for Osimhen:

Arsenal are also interested in Osimhen and would be able to offer the Nigeria international the prospect of Champions League football.

For Napoli, there is a distinct fear of losing both Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia per Il Mattino:

Napoli are fearful not just of losing Osimhen but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is wanted by Barcelona.

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track against RB Leipzig this weekend at the Allianz Arena — and it will not be easy.

RB Leipzig is not exactly in the best form overall, but is coming off a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Bavarians are reeling and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

To further complicate matters, there are major issues between some of the Bayern Munich players and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Plus, Tuchel and the club announced that they will part ways after the season.

Will he make it that far? The result against Die Roten Bullen could go a long way in determining that. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some talk about what is going on with the recent form of each side.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Manchester United and Arsenal FC are the two clubs considered to be the frontrunners for Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel — should the Frenchman opt to move this summer:

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel. According to Bild, Tel has Man Utd and Arsenal showing an interest in him ahead of the summer, so it could be that we’ll see the Frenchman moving to the Premier League for the next step in his career. Both United and Arsenal could do with making additions up front, with Erik ten Hag relying a lot on Rasmus Hojlund this season, who has only just got into a rich vein of form after a slow start, while Marcus Rashford has gone horribly off the boil. Tel could also be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, with the Brazil international not the most prolific forward in the world and a little too injury prone to be relied on over the course of a whole campaign. Bayern will surely be wary of losing such a top young player, but it seems this could be a story to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead, if Bild’s report is anything to go by. French football expert Jonathan Johnson recently gave CaughtOffside some insight into Tel and his previous transfer choices, saying: “He’s certainly a talented young player, and he was on the radar of a number of top clubs before making the move to Bayern, though he was always very clear that he saw his future in Munich once their interest became clear. I think there was a hope that he’d stay in Ligue 1 for a bit longer or maybe even move on loan to a club pushing for promotion from Ligue 2, but in the end things moved so fast he ended up making the move to Bayern.”

One of those players mentioned in the Manchester United report above is, of course, Marcus Rashford. It turns out, though, that Rashford could land on his feet at Real Madrid:

Real Madrid want to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and plan to do so by offering the Red Devils a straight swap involving Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo, who Los Blancos will re-sign from Real Sociedad for €30m.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško was being scouted by Bayern Munich at one point, but now the Slovenian and former Bayern Munich prospect Joshua Zirkzee are reportedly on the transfer radar of AC Milan:

Serie A giants Milan are looking to sign a striker in the summer and they are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The Rossoneri’s Olivier Giroud isn’t getting younger with age and Luka Jovic’s contract expires in the summer, suggesting that at least one striker would definitely be needed in the transfer window to bolster their attacking ranks. Luca Bianchin has reported that two names are of Milan’s interest. One is Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and another name is Sesko. Zirkzee is currently the leading name because he has Serie A experience and is impressing at the Rossoblu but Sesko is also seen as a concrete option. One thing holding Milan back in these cases are the finances. Both will cost over €40 million, but the Rossoneri will be forced to make an important move and they will be spending big in this department. The centre-back area is another one they want to fix and they have a list of options even for there.

The pillaging of Bayer Leverkusen roster this summer could be massive. Liverpool FC is reportedly interested in Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie: