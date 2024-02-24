Report: Bayern Munich wonderkid Adam Aznou rising in youth ranks, eyeing senior team

Bayern Munich may be due for some big transfer window additions in various positions — but the Bavarians may do well to keep a close eye on the progress of their internal options.

As contract talks with superstar left-back Alphonso Davies come into focus, the Bayern campus is quietly cultivating the talents of a La Masia wunderkind: 17-year-old Adam Aznou, a dynamic left-back signed more than a year ago from FC Barcelona.

Though very young, Aznou is coming into his own. A report from Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau elaborates (as captured via @iMiaSanMia):

Adam Aznou wants to recommend himself to the professionals. Hardly any other talent on campus is rated as highly as Aznou. Tuchel and his staff are really enthusiastic about the left-back and trust him to become an integral part of the professionals in the foreseeable future.

At 17, Aznou is much greener than Davies, 23, or alternate left-back Raphaël Guerreiro, 30 — as well as 21-year-old campus product Frans Krätzig, a midfielder who can play on that side of defense.

But age is just a number, and Aznou’s rise is worth paying attention to. Davies himself was only a teenager when he exploded onto the scene under former Bayern manager Hansi Flick. And at Barça, where Aznou first came up, youngsters emerge regularly from La Masia into the first team — then-teenaged left-back Alejandro Balde in the past two seasons, and 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal this year.

Is Aznou the real deal? Bayern may soon find out.

