Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich has had itself one doozy of a week.

After losing three straight competitive fixtures for the first time, Bayern announced a parting of the ways with coach Thomas Tuchel — but only at the end of the season. For now, there is still a Bundesliga campaign to finish, and this Saturday the Bavarians welcome an always-dangerous RB Leipzig side to the Allianz.

Bayern enter this game 11 points below league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who just Friday broke Bayern’s record unbeaten streak in the German by extending their run to 33 matches without a loss. Meanwhile rumblings about the futures of many Bayern players — Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid? — risk further unsettling the side.

Tuchel and Bayern will have to brush aside all of the pressure and the fallout and put together a good show.

