Breaking: Report says Bayern Munich expects Alphonso Davies to leave this summer for Real Madrid

According to a report from Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is set to leave the club this summer. The club met with Davies’ agent “in recent days” and the outcome was not good.

Bayern Munich is not optimistic about the Canadian’s star’s chances of being on the roster for next season:

⚪️ ⚪️ News #Davies: There has been a meeting in Munich in recent days between Christoph Freund and Davies‘ agent Nick Huoseh. The focus was mainly on Davies’ future, which is more open than ever! ⚠️Personal terms between @realmadrid and Davies are not an issue. Real, willing to pay a maximum of €40-50m in summer. Bayern expect Real to heavily push down the price with only one year remaining on the contract. ➡️ At this stage Bayern expect him rather to leave the club in summer than to extend his contract beyond 2025!

In an effort to get out in front of find a replacement for Davies, Bayern Munich is expected to make a push for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez per Plettenberg and Hau:

News Theo #Hernández: The 26 y/o is on FC Bayern’s list as a possible replacement for Alphonso #Davies! Among other candidates … ➡️ Also, because Hernández is versatile on the left side! Nothing concrete at this stage. But Bayern are already preparing a solution. Finding a decision in the poker game for Davies is one of the first major tasks for the new duo Eberl/Freund. Hernández, one of the best left defenders in the world at this stage. Contract with AC Milan is valid until 2026.

