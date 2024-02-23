Report: Xabi Alonso might prefer longer stay with Bayer Leverkusen or Liverpool move over Bayern Munich “chaos”

According to a report from Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler, Bayern Munich could lose out a pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen because of the chaotic nature of the club at the moment.

If true, Bayern Munich could be in a pickle for identifying its new coach:

According to Tz information from Leverkusen club circles, Alonso is said to have massive doubts as to whether the move to Munich is the right one for his future coaching career due to the ongoing Bavarian unrest on and off the pitch. Xabi has no desire for the Bayern chaos! Instead, the Basque currently favors staying in Leverkusen or moving to Liverpool FC, where Jürgen Klopp is known to be retiring at the end of the season. The Bayer squad, which Alonso played a leading role in putting together, will largely stay together next season and play in the Champions League. For the former world-class footballer, this is the ideal opportunity to prove himself at the highest international level with his successful team.

Given that the source of the story is someone or multiple people within “Leverkusen club circles”, this report should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the looking presence of Liverpool FC is also a potential obstacle for Bayern Munich in this pursuit.

