Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups, team news, injuries, where does a lame duck coach go from here, and more!

Thomas Tuchel is a dead man walking. Now that everyone at Bayern Munich knows that he won't be in charge next season, they have no more incentive to play for him. The season as it stands is in limbo. In this state, asking the team to beat RB Leipzig feels like a bit much.

Still, they're obligated to try. For the TV cameras if for no one else.

Team news

Tuchel was rather straightforward in his press conference, stating that he now has the freedom to choose the lineup he likes without having to worry about ruffling the feathers of his squad. One can only imagine what sort of football that will produce.

As it stands, Tuchel will have to do without the services of Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, and Dayot Upamecano. It's not all injuries however — Konrad Laimer returns to the squad for a clash against his former team.

So, what kind of lineup can we expect from Tuchel? Well, assuming he still wants to won games, we might expect to see Harry Kane up top, with Thomas Müller behind him. Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala are the only fit wingers available, so they are expected to start where they usually do. Meanwhile, in midfield, perhaps Leon Goretzka will drop to the bench.

Aleksandar Pavlović seems like the best candidate to start over Goretzka, and he could be joined by a newly returned Konrad Laimer in the middle. Joshua Kimmich could then drop to right-back, with Raphaël Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae, and Matthijs de Ligt rounding out the rest of the defense. With Manuel Neuer, the lineup should look something like this:

Looking for some thoughts and analysis of the Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!