The Danger: Unencumbered Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel’s not worried about long-term effect of decisions from now on

Keeping a lame duck coach is always a massive risk — and Bayern Munich is rolling the dice.

At his press conference, Thomas Tuchel indicated that his decision-making will no longer be clouded by any outside influence about the future, well, because he has no future with the club.

While maybe unintentional, this is the exact kind of thing that could throw an already volatile situation into further chaos.

“The situation is changing. My decisions will now be characterized by more freedom. Because I know that I no longer have to weigh up the long-term effect of a certain decision. We can now coach all games like a cup game,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “For me personally, things no longer have a long-term effect. There are enough examples where something like that can help a coach or a team. I always expect the maximum, we haven’t delivered that often enough.”

When asked about saying that he was not the only problem at Bayern Munich, the media asked for his analysis of what else — or who else — might be at fault for why things crumbled around him.

“The people in charge know my analysis. It’s a very self-critical analysis and it’s definitely not an analysis for the public,” said Tuchel.

Tuchel knows the situation he is in and understands that every decision that he makes will be scrutinized. This just comes with the territory per the coach.

“This is completely normal and is the case everywhere: with a player who has been at the club for a long time or still has a long-term contract, you always have to take into account how you decide about him. Everyone gets individual treatment and of course you treat an 18-year-old differently than a 30-year-old,” said Tuchel. “You (media) are the very first to make a huge difference whether Thomas Müller or Raphaël Guerreiro sits on the bench. When a certain player gets subbed off, you talk and write about it for two weeks. When the same happens with Guerreiro or another player, nothing is written.”

Tuchel, though, is strictly looking forward and that will power his decisions. He holds no ties to the players, nor the club any longer. Tuchel is simply coaching for his paycheck and his own coaching record.

One thing that Tuchel will not do is re-think his decision to join Bayern Munich.

“It makes no sense to look back. There was a call back then and we decided to do it within 48 hours because we were confident and wanted to do it. We got many points, we broke a few records,” Tuchel said. “It gets forgotten that we were extremely unlucky with injuries. We are and were self-confident enough in the coaching staff to be convinced of ourselves. But we were not able to consistently bring the team to a higher level. That’s why we’re going separate ways in the summer.”

As for what is next, Tuchel is not ready to toy with what his next project might be.

“Nothing’s going to happen with me before the end of the season. I’m not going to have any influence now on what happens to me after the summer. This job only works if I give 100 percent of myself. I have a very high professional expectation of myself and that’s completely dedicated to Bayern Munich until the end of the season,” Tuchel stated.

