No pressure: Max Eberl expected to make instant impact at Bayern Munich

One of the primary things that Max Eberl is expected to improve at Bayern Munich is the board’s communication to the players and to the public. Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau detailed what Eberl is expected to impact positively (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

The appointment of Max Eberl is also important for the club from a communication point of view. Since Hoeneß and Rummenigge withdrew to the background, there has been a lack of a strong mouthpiece to represent the club and stand by the coach and the team, especially in difficult phases. Some players have been complaining for a long time about the lack of an authoritative and expert contact whose office door is always open. Although Freund is close to the team and is always available for interviews before and after games, Eberl brings even more experience and authority.

Plettenberg and Hau also note that Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund will take an initiative to identify a “ transfer DNA” to help better identify the types of players the club will bring on to the roster:

Regarding transfers, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund want to form a new ‘transfer DNA’ and put together a team that plays attractive and creative football, along with the winning mentality. The midfield will be a position of focus. There’s an opinion within Bayern that, among other things, the departure of Thiago (Alcantara) in 2020 was not adequately compensated. Changes are also to be expected in the other positions. The number of new additions will depend on the future of (Joshua) Kimmich, (Alphonso) Davies, (Leroy) Sané, with whom concrete talks are likely to start when Max Eberl takes office. The club wants clarity by the end of the season in order to have planning security.

Eberl will not be coming into this blindly, either. The 50-year-old has already been lingering in the shadows and putting in work:

Even though he didn’t officially start his new role yet, Max Eberl has been working in the background for days. He was involved in the decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season - and will now immediately be involved in the search for a successor. Eberl favors signing Xabi Alonso — and thus shares the opinion of Christoph Freund, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. He had already tried to bring Alonso to Gladbach three years ago. Eberl and Freund have already started the talks and will push for Alonso as quickly as possible.

Finally, kicker’s Georg Holzner is reporting that Borussia Mönchengladbach director of Professional Football and Scouting could join Eberl at Bayern Munich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Steffen Korell is a candidate to join Max Eberl’s staff at FC Bayern. Both know each other from their playing days and worked very closely together at Gladbach. Eberl repeatedly praised his colleague’s work, and Korell also enjoys a very good professional reputation [

Things are rounding into shape...now all Eberl has to do is turn everything around.

