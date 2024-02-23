RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško looking forward to seeing Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane up close

RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Šeško is considered to be one of the brightest up-and-coming strikers in all of Europe.

So, when the 20-year-old Slovenian gets a chance to study one of the game’s greats, he will not pass it up. On Saturday, Šeško’s RB Leipzig will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, which will give the attacker a chance to check out Harry Kane — and maybe even compete against him.

“A huge game. It’s already my third game with RB against Bayern. I’m looking forward to it. I don’t want to compare myself to Kane. His numbers in the past years speak for themselves. He’s a very big player,” Šeško told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kane will figure to play a key role in the match, but it remains to be seen how he will be deployed. With Thomas Tuchel’s final months at the club already determined, the coach could opt to let Kane sit deeper and be more of a factor in the build-up as we have seen many times this season.

Or...he could let Kane wreak havoc in the box. Whatever the choice may be, Bayern Munich fans — and maybe Šeško, too — will be watching it closely.

