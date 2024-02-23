Lothar Matthäus is not so sure Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel assessed each other correctly from the start

Former Bayern Munich and German national team legend Lothar Matthäus is not so sure that the Bavarians and outgoing head coach Thomas Tuchel were a fit for each other.

Given that, Matthäus would not be shocked to see the current timeline for a change at the end of the season be expedited.

“An amicable separation is definitely the best solution for both sides. Maybe they didn’t assess it correctly from the start, they didn’t fit together. But if the team continues to play like they did recently and loses two more games, I can imagine they would bring it forward and appoint an interim coach until the end of the season,” said Matthäus told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Like many others, Matthäus thinks Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is a fit to replace Tuchel.

“There’s currently only one main candidate: Xabi Alonso, who is rocking the league with Bayer Leverkusen. He knows FC Bayern from his time as a player and would be a perfect fit. It is currently an obligation for every top club to have Alonso on their list. For me, Leverkusen is the most outstanding team in all of Europe. The team plays attractively and confidently and has not lost a game yet,” Matthäus said.

Matthäus also acknowledged that Bayern munich will likely have to battle Liverpool FC for Alonso — something that might not be all that difficult when considering each team’s coaching situation.

“That’s right, the Premier League is also very attractive, the financial means are great. But - In Liverpool, Alonso would be the successor to Jürgen Klopp, who is extremely adored. It’s similar with Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti. At Bayern, however, he would succeed Thomas Tuchel, who is not quite as adored. So getting started at Bayern would be easier. I also think that Alonso could make a successful transition at Bayern, like he did at Bayer Leverkusen,” said Matthäus.

