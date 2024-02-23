Bayern Munich keeping an eye on Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos

Thomas Tuchel has wanted Bayern Munich to sign a defensive midfielder since last summer, but different circumstances have prevented that from happening. The club was ever so close to securing Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, but the deal fell through just before the transfer window ended in Germany.

During the winter window, the priority was bringing in defenders due to the number of injuries Tuchel was faced with in that area of the pitch, so the wait for a proper No. 6 still continues for the Rekordmeister, which is not exactly news that is being taken too well by Joshua Kimmich.

The club has already confirmed that Tuchel will be stepping down as manager of Bayern at the end of the season, but regardless of who his replacement will wind up being, the club still does want to sign a defensive midfielder. It is a position that has needed addressing as it has become more and more clear that want a player like Kimmich to be able to given more license to go forward and impact play further up the pitch. Leon Goretzka also is not a natural number 6 and it would be too much to ask of Aleksandar Pavlović at this point to be the club’s lockdown defensive midfielder all the time.

There is the possibility of Bayern’s new manager convincing the club that a number 6 is not needed, however that is not very likely. As such, Bayern is one of several clubs that is keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil midfielder Marquinhos, as per Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte (via @iMiaSanMia). He currently has a contract with the Ligue 1 giants that runs through June 2028, but is a player that could tick all of the boxes Bayern needs. He had even started out as a defender at PSG and he also played there for Brazil before making the switch with the Parisiens, stepping up into midfield to be a ball winner, distributor, and metronome in the center of the pitch.

For Bayern, though, they would likely need to cough up quite a hefty transfer fee for Marquinhos since he still has four years left on his current deal. For that reason, there could certainly be better options elsewhere in the transfer market, though he could be a really good fit for the club if the board and new manager do decide to go in that direction and are ready to pay up.

Looking for more thoughts on why Thomas Tuchel staying around will only hurt Bayern Munich? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: