Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich explain “mutual decision” to part ways in the summer

After a truly terrible week in which Bayern Munich lost three games in a row, playing unimpressive, slow, lethargic football, news of Thomas Tuchel’s sacking seemed absolutely inevitable. The coach himself seemed aware of this, cracking silly jokes in the aftermath of a devastating defeat to VfL Bochum in the race for the Bundesliga title. Therefore, the announcement of the club parting ways came as little surprise. We all know this now, of course. This is old news.

And yet, when Bayern officially announced that the club and the Bavarian born coach would be parting ways, it would be in the summer, not straight away. Why? The comments of Jan-Christian Dreesen might shed some light on to the situation. The CEO of Bayern Munich’s statement begins in a standard way:

“In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season.”

But this is when his quotes get interesting:

“Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard.”

What does this mean, exactly? Clearly, this is some sort of message explicitly aimed at the squad. Perhaps while the club believes Tuchel is no longer the right person for the job, they believe that he alone is not the problem. It would be difficult to argue against such a point, with the club having burned through some of Germany’s best coaches in a very short period of time with little success by Bayern’s high standards.

But how accountable does Bayern hold the players? And what does that mean for the future of the squad? Perhaps this is the year the eternally predicted squad overhaul does happen. Maybe not. Regardless, it is obvious Hollywood FC will not stop churning out high tension dramas anytime soon.