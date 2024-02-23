Bayern Munich regretting Eric Dier loan?

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by CaughtOffside), Bayern Munich might be having second thoughts on its loan of Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur:

Bayern Munich are reportedly questioning their decision to sign Eric Dier on loan from Spurs. That’s according to a recent report from Sport Bild (via ESPN), who claim the English defender has failed to impress since moving to Germany. Despite being familiar with Thomas Tuchel following the German’s time in the Premier League, Dier, 30, has struggled to become a first-team regular and has started just three Bundesliga games. And according to these latest reports, the Bavarians’ recruitment department are already questioning their decision to sign off on a loan deal with Spurs at the start of last month.

This type of conclusion — at this juncture — would seem a bit odd. During his appearances on the pitch, Dier has been solid. Some would argue that the Englishman has been Bayern Munich most steady defender in the Ruckründe so far.

The report would go on to explain that Bayern Munich will likely not bring Dier back for next season:

Although Bayern retain the option to buy the 30-year-old permanently, it seems unlikely they will do so — which would leave the Englishman without a club due to his contract at Spurs expiring at the end of the season.

BFW Analysis

Dier was brought in to be a fourth-option at center-back — a veteran presence who could provide some minutes in the event that there were injuries or that someone needed a rest.

On the surface, it would seem as if Dier has come in an done a solid job of filling that role, so what gives?

Well, Bayern Munich announced that it was parting ways with Thomas Tuchel after the season and this could be part of the natural fallout of the club trying to expunge any of the soon-to-be ex-coach’s influence from the locker room.

While there is no way Bayern Munich can strike Harry Kane from its roster mix, it can afford to drop Dier, even if he has fulfilled the role that many expected him to play.

The only caveat to this situation is this: Was Bayern Munich expecting more from Dier? Was he expected to come in and be a starter? If so, who set those expectations? Tuchel? Sporting director Christophe Freund? A talent scout?

If this is the case, then whoever had that kind of plan for Dier should have their own role at the club for this season examined as well.

