Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich takes an extra shift; Thomas Müller returns to team training; Alphonso Davies works individually; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been more under fire than ever before at the club.

Rumored to be at war with head coach Thomas Tuchel, Kimmich is seeking to get into his best form after some up-and-down moments this season. To help with that, the 29-year-old put in an extra shift of individual training:

Joshua Kimmich macht nach dem Teamtraining noch eine Extra-Einheit mit Fitness-Professor Broich. pic.twitter.com/NM6Ruz2YpI — Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) February 22, 2024

After team training, Joshua Kimmich does an extra session with fitness professor Broich.

Davies continues working

In a race against time to be ready for the RB Leipzig match on Saturday, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies continues his rehab effort at Säbener Straße:

Alphonso Davies does individual training. #fcbayern

Davies’ status is one that the team — and fans — will be following closely leading into Saturday’s big match.

Müller returns to team training

After training individually on Wednesday, Thomas Müller re-joined the team for practice on Thursday:

Thomas Müller is back in team training today after having worked individually yesterday pic.twitter.com/gIv6FzD8aV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 22, 2024

Some random pics

As always, here are some random pictures posted by Bayern Munich:

