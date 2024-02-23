Is Bayern Munich looking at Unai Emery to replace Thomas Tuchel?

Another week, another potential new manager.

Due to the consistent rumors of Tuchel’s sacking at Bayern Munich throughout the entire season, the rumor mill was already in overdrive prior to the past week. Now that Tuchel’s departure at the end of the season has actually been confirmed, though, things have gone completely crazy and a new manager is linked to a move to FC Hollywood seemingly every day.

First it was Xabi Alonso, then it was Zinedine Zidane, then it was Sebastian Hoeness. Today’s result on the wheel of names is former Arsenal and Villarreal coach Unai Emery.

According to kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern is currently “following the development” of Emery, who oversaw a rather embarrassing defeat of the Bavarian giants in the quarterfinals of the 2021/22 Champions League. The Spaniard is currently at Aston Villa, overseeing a rather astonishing charge for European football as he has the Villan villains sitting pretty in 4th in the Premier League — with largely the same squad that his predecessor Steven Gerrard had languishing near the relegation zone.

At that point, the question is why Unai Emery would want to abandon such a promising project? Well, he is trying to get into the Champions League with Clement Lenglet at the back. Considering how futile that is, Emery will surely be all too happy to move to Munich. But is he truly a target of Bayern or is it just another wacky rumor in a week filled with them? Time will tell.