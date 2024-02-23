What’s next for Thomas Tuchel after Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich announced that Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season following mounting pressure amidst poor results. The 50-year-old has a lot of options to go to once his time in Munich is up. Florian Plettenberg reported that Tuchel is a big fan of FC Barcelona and raved about their mentality:

News #Tuchel: So far, he is not in concrete talks with any club. He is focused on Bayern. But: He wants to take over a new club in summer!



⚠️ Been told: Tuchel is very open for a move to FC Barcelona. And he is on the list - among other candidates ✔️



➡️ For years, he has… pic.twitter.com/CEQBe8BUfS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 21, 2024

“Pletti” also mentioned that the former Borussia Dortmund coach wants to go back to England and is linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea FC:

Thomas Tuchel wants to return to Premier League. @ManUtd is the Club he always was interested in. After parting ways with Bayern in the summer, he is now to take on a new challenge. – Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (@cfbayern)

Of course, there is a possibility that Tuchel might find himself unemployed before March ends, or if Bayern don’t get past Lazio in the Champions League:

If Bayern do not go through against Lazio, there remains the possibility of Thomas Tuchel leaving before the season comes to a close. – Telegraph Football as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia.

Right now, the choices for the next manager are Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane, José Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and Sebastian Hoeneß, among others.