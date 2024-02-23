 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel after Bayern Munich?

He wants to coach another team, the question is where?

By R.I.P. London Teams
VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich announced that Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season following mounting pressure amidst poor results. The 50-year-old has a lot of options to go to once his time in Munich is up. Florian Plettenberg reported that Tuchel is a big fan of FC Barcelona and raved about their mentality:

“Pletti” also mentioned that the former Borussia Dortmund coach wants to go back to England and is linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea FC:

Thomas Tuchel wants to return to Premier League.

@ManUtd is the Club he always was interested in. After parting ways with Bayern in the summer, he is now to take on a new challenge.

– Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (@cfbayern)

Of course, there is a possibility that Tuchel might find himself unemployed before March ends, or if Bayern don’t get past Lazio in the Champions League:

If Bayern do not go through against Lazio, there remains the possibility of Thomas Tuchel leaving before the season comes to a close.

– Telegraph Football as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia.

Right now, the choices for the next manager are Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane, José Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and Sebastian Hoeneß, among others.

