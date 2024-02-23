The next Bayern Munich coach does not need to speak German to get the job

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich after a turbulent period. Taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023, the 50-year-old did get a Bundesliga title to his name but a dip in performances and increasing fan pressure now leads him to a summer exit.

One of the criteria for the incoming coach is that he must be able to speak German, but it might not be a pressing requirement:

Not speaking German is not an excluding criterion for Bayern bosses in their search for a new coach, which leaves Zinédine Zidane with chances to become the next Bayern coach. The people in charge are rather focused on someone who would be able to fully identify with the values of FC Bayern. They would prefer a coach who creates closeness to his players and treats them empathetically, someone for whom the players would ‘walk through fire’ like Jupp Heynckes in the past. – German news outlet kicker’s Frank Linkesch via @iMiaSanMia

As the above report says, former Real Madrid coach and Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane is very much in contention for the coaching gig at Bayern. Other coaches like José Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær are also in the mix which means any one of them could be the man leading the Bavarians in the near future.

Of course, they could just try to bring Jupp Heynckes out from retirement again.