Weekend Warm-up: Julian Nagelsmann drops hammer on time at Bayern Munich; Bundesliga predictions; Who fans want as coach at Bayern; Did Harry Kane need Bayern?; Throwing it back to Echobelly; Discussing True Detective & Curb Your Enthusiasm; + MORE!

On a week where Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel opted to mutually agree to part ways after the season, former manager Julian Nagelsmann — the man Tuchel hastily replaced in 2023 — spoke to Der Spiegel at length about his time in Bavaria.

When asked if the opportunity to manage Bayern Munich came too early, Nagelsmann said that he did not think that was the case.

“Not at all. We lost a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund back then. Another coach, Thomas Tuchel, was immediately available. And that’s how it happened,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I was appointed at Bayern with the aim of changing things. There are clubs that give you the time. Jürgen Klopp was at Liverpool FC for five years until he became champion there for the first time. Pep Guardiola only won the Champions League title with Manchester City after seven years. The coaches at Bayern Munich don’t get that much time to develop something.”

Surely, Nagelsmann, while calm about the situation, still feels a little scorned about how things played out. Who wouldn’t?

And yes, the infamous ski trip that might or might not have led to his downfall was addressed by Der Spiegel. In turn, Nagelsmann dropped a hammer of a quote on former CEO Oliver Kahn and former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

“I was accused at the time of not being available after a defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. That was simply not true. From Monday to Wednesday I was in the office at the training ground on Säbener Straße as normal. By the way, I was the only one, none of the people in charge were there. I then went on a short vacation from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning. That was also approved by the club,” Nagelsmann remarked.

Aside of potentially picking the wrong time to go on vacation, Nagelsmann said he learned other things during his time in Bavaria as well.

“As a coach you shouldn’t attract too much attention. On the other hand, I don’t want to completely pretend to be another person for a job. I have different character traits than, for example, Jupp Heynckes,” Nagelsmann said. “I just do some things differently, simply because I’m younger. I don’t stand on the line at FC Bayern games in a beige trench coat just because some of my predecessors did that. The people in charge in Munich knew in advance that I would also wear a red jacket. And it didn’t bother them. But when you fail, such trivialities are often glossed over.”

In the end, though, Nagelsmann is treating his time at Bayern Munich like a life lesson. The German national team coach learned some things about himself, about football, about business, and about life. Nagelsmann has clearly adjust his approach and his thought process about his career.

“I would say: more careful, more sensitive. Things aren’t always super nice in football. It doesn’t help if you have a good relationship with the decision-makers. And that’s what I had with Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić. We discussed how we would like to deal together if a worst-case scenario occurs. But then everything was different in reality. The question arises: How open will I be to protagonists in this industry in the future? When people stop talking after a defeat, you know that something is wrong,” Nagelsmann said. “At all the clubs I’ve worked at, I’ve always wished they would tell me openly when they wanted a new coach. I would be able to deal with it and still want to win the next game. That goes without saying, after all it’s about my career. But there is a lack of openness in the business. What is communicated to the outside after a separation has little to do with reality. But that’s how it’s always been in football, and it will be that way for the next 30 years.”

That was — by far — the most Nagelsmann has said about things since he was dismissed last year. Now, he will have some choices to make on where he will land next after leading Germany into the Euros.

While nothing is certain, it would not be shocking to see him end up with Borussia Dortmund — a place where he can start to apply all of these lessons he learned through his experience with Bayern Munich.

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice

The fans have spoken

Based on a poll run by Bild, there is little doubt who fans would like to be in charge of Bayern Munich next season:

- @BILD poll with over 193k votes on who would be the best Bayern coach pic.twitter.com/nRWk9sswo6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 22, 2024

Conte says going to Bayern made Kane better

One of the bright spots for Bayern Munich this season has been striker Harry Kane. While his positioning on the field has been a hot topic for debate among fans, his production has been stellar.

Antonio Conte thinks Kane’s move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur was a huge move for him — and has made him better.

“No doubt about his capacity to score. We’re talking about a player who is amazing. This opportunity to play for Bayern Munich made him better. I think he needed to go and to change, to find another club, another mentality, another situation. It was important for him,” Conte told Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law. “He deserves to win trophies and we are talking about one of the best strikers in the world. He is one of the best I’ve worked with, for sure. He’s a good guy and a good person too. He needed this new experience, another chance. Now he is a more complete player than before.”

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track against RB Leipzig this weekend at the Allianz Arena — and it will not be easy.

RB Leipzig is not exactly in the best form overall, but is coming off a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Bavarians are reeling and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

To further complicate matters, there are major issues between some of the Bayern Munich players and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Plus, Tuchel and the club announced that they will part ways after the season.

Will he make it that far? The result against Die Roten Bullen could go a long way in determining that. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Anyway, Bayern Munich faces off against RB Leipzig as a wounded animal in all facets. Mentally worn, physically beat up, emotionally drained...this is a very dangerous game. It could easily be a 4-0 blowout in favor of Die Roten Bullen...or Bayern Munich could show some gumption and get three points.

Chances are, however, that we will get a little bit of both — and if it looks really bad, Tuchel’s exit could be hastened.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 RB Leipzig

