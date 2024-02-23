BFW Analysis: The numerous tactical changes made by Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann

If there was anything that defined Julian Nagelsmann’s tenure at Bayern Munich, it was the overload of tactical ideas.

If there’s anything that has defined Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Bayern Munich, it is the severe lack of tactical ideas.

Two coaches who are almost antipodal in their approaches to the game find themselves as adjacent figures in Bayern’s history, but with very differing legacies. While Nagelsmann is not even close to being glittered in gold, his time at Bayern was far more positively received than Tuchel’s. But what exactly were these adaptations that Nagelsmann made over the course of his Bayern tenure, and are there any correlations between these changes to the ones Tuchel has made in his time in the hot seat? You’d be surprised.

You gave me fortune, you gave me fame: Building out from the back while protecting the box

You gave me power in your God’s name.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich has almost always lined up in a back four, with a pair of centre-backs flanked by a pair of full-backs who tend to sit deep to receive from the centre-backs before progressing the ball themselves. This puts most of the burden of progression on the wide defenders rather than putting it on the central players. This shows when one views games and sees that Bayern basically never progress the ball through the centre, essentially rendering the deep midfielders dead weight in the early stages of build-up and forcing the centre-backs to either lay the ball out wide or play it long.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern have taken many forms in their structure, but the most commonly used was some form of back four out of possession that morphed into a back three in build-up. This was originally achieved using Benjamin Pavard or Josip Stanišić as a ‘right-back’ who would act as a third centre-back by tucking in while the left-back — namely Alphonso Davies — would push forward into the midfield line. This adaptation allowed Bayern to stretch play by having their defense essentially take up the space of a five-man backline while only utilising four defenders — the right sided winger would often drop deeper into midfield to create a form of symmetry. This stretching of the opposition’s pressing unit allowed Bayern to use any area they wished to progress the ball as depending on where the ball was, a defender always had the option to either move the ball towards the touchline or progress it centrally to the midfielders who would have more space than they otherwise would if Bayern set up in a flat back four. Thomas Tuchel has surprisingly adapted a similar system at times, particularly using Dayot Upamecano in the hybrid right-back/centre-back role at times. It is not as asymmetrical as Nagelsmann’s system, as Upamecano can often be seen going up the pitch further than Pavard or Stanišić did under Nagelsmann, functioning more as a full-back. However, it should be noted that this adaptation was only made necessary by injuries to the right-back options at the club.

Speaking of adaptations made necessary by injuries, Nagelsmann had a problem on his hands as Alphonso Davies was injured for a massive part of the 2022/23 season. In his absence, Nagelsmann had to re-adapt the entire build-up structure as it all hinged on Davies’ abilities. Nagelsmann did so masterfully with the integration of Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernández into the lineup. Hernández functioned as a third centre-back from the left, and Mazraoui explored areas further forward by inverting into the middle to form a double pivot alongside Joshua Kimmich. This allowed Bayern more verticality in build-up while not sacrificing defensive structure as the centre was always well protected. In fact, this movement was one mimicked very soon by Pep Guardiola who utilised Rico Lewis as an inverted full-back. However, after the World Cup, Mazraoui too was unavailable due to poor management of his health after a coronavirus infection, requiring Nagelsmann to adapt once again.

Now we come to INNN’s worst nightmare: the full back-three. Tuchel and Nagelsmann have both attempted the back three with very polarising results. Tuchel employed the back three shortly against VfL Wolfsburg which worked in keeping Wolfsburg at bay but didn’t offer anything unique going forward, and also employed it against Bayer Leverkusen to disastrous effect. Nagelsmann on the other hand used it as his final adaptation to try and create another new viable build-up structure post-Mazraoui. Tuchel’s back three is practically a back five, with the wing backs being on essentially the same line as the centre-backs. Where Tuchel’s structure shows its nuance is in the case of one of the centre-backs (usually Dayot Upamecano but sometimes Matthijs de Ligt) who often stepped up ahead of the defensive line to man-mark a player sat between the lines. This was seen in particular in the Wolfsburg game when Upamecano stepped up to mark Tiago Tomás. This system worked because of the sheer athleticism of the centre-backs, with Upamecano, de Ligt and Min-jae Kim all being extremely strong and tall centre-backs, with Upamecano and Kim also being capable of far more speed and agility than men of their stature should be.

Nagelsmann’s system was very different, utilising a proper back three with the wing-backs being between the midfield and defensive lines to tie down opposition wide men. If attackers sat wide on the defensive line, Nagelsmann elected to leave them be and cut off the passing lane using the midfielders rather than committing a man to that space. This aggressive approach also allowed Bayern to press and counter-press effectively since their men were naturally higher up the pitch. This system saw particular success because of Bayern having the luxury of three top class wing-backs in the form of the returning Alphonso Davies, the re-ignited Kingsley Coman and the new loanee João Cancelo. Cancelo and Coman were particular highlights, being capable of swapping sides mid-game to further confuse opponents.

It feels like I only go backwards: The functions of the midfield

Every part of me says, “Go ahead.”

Bayern under Nagelsmann focused on building up through the centre and half-spaces utilising the abilities of several players to unlock each other. In Nagelsmann’s first hybrid back three system, the centre-backs were happy to drive with the ball when unpressed and carry it into advanced positions themselves. This forced teams into pressing Bayern’s deepest line, opening up spaces in the midfield for the double pivot to receive. A notable observation is that Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Marcel Sabitzer often received the ball on the half-line or beyond the half-line rather than in deeper areas, allowing them to quickly pivot and advance the ball further.

An important note is that Kimmich was often the more advanced midfielder in this setup, with Goretzka often in a more defensive role while Sabitzer was almost always the deeper player, however this was not set in stone as often the two midfielders swapped places when it was beneficial to the play. This was a big positive for Kimmich in particular who got to showcase his eye for a pass when released from the pressure of recycling possession in deeper areas of the pitch, with some eye-catching slices over the top of defenses when Bayern won the ball back in the middle and both teams were in transition.

With the change in system came a change in the midfield structure. The inverting Mazraoui formed a defensive double pivot alongside Joshua Kimmich, forming the defensive half of a midfield box. Yes, the revolutionary structure implemented by Pep Guardiola and Roberto de Zerbi was also pioneered by Nagelsmann, who used Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala as the attacking half of the square. This structural overload in the centre created easy routes for ball progression, as opposition teams were forced to either commit half the team to closing down the centre — leaving wide areas open for exploitation — or were forced to sit deep to avoid getting burned in the press. A team that required the first line to be pressed, but knew how to exploit space when pressed.

The final change in Nagelsmann’s system came after Mazraoui was injured and the team switched to a back three. In this system, Kimmich and Goretzka now formed the defensive double pivot, and the attacking half consisted of Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané, acting as dual dribbling offensive 8s. This was yet another tactical crumb refined by Guardiola in his treble-winning squad, but it was first used by Nagelsmann.

Throughout all this, it might come to your attention that there has been no mention of Thomas Tuchel at all. That is because Tuchel has no function for the midfield beyond being a second line of defense in the mid block when facing opposition build-up. The double pivot Tuchel employs is almost unnecessary in build-up beyond dragging central players out of the press as Bayern look to funnel build-up through the wide areas and push the ball into advanced positions quickly through these wide areas instead of trying to unlock a team through patient build-up utilising the centre of the pitch. This shows especially when Goretzka and Kimmich are employed as the midfield duo, a setup where both players rarely if ever receive from the centre-backs, receiving more from the full-backs or from advanced players attempting to recycle. The system shifts slightly with the selection of Aleksandar Pavlović and Raphaël Guerreiro, both of whom attempt to add different dimensions to the midfield. Pavlović is far more active in the first phase of build-up, receiving from all defenders and conducting play in the defensive third, while Guerreiro is also far more active in trying to beat the press and aid build-up with quick exchanges in wide areas as well as receiving and pivoting with his face towards goal.

Take your time, think a lot, think of everything you’ve got: Putting the pieces together up top

For you will still be here tomorrow but your dreams may not.

Regardless of what coach is at the helm, Bayern Munich is judged primarily by its central focus: scoring goals. It’s this bias towards attack that has led to people having fond memories of Hansi Flick’s sextuple season despite the team having a distinctly weak defense — a defense which was overpowered by the all-consuming bedlamic hurricane that was the attack. Tuchel and Nagelsmann have both experimented with multiple setups in their time as Bayern coach.

Nagelsmann’s first attacking system was one where the wingers would rotate between being in the half-space and wide areas, often narrowing when the ball was on the opposite flank but pulling wide when the ball came to their side of the pitch to stretch the defense. On the left side, a common situation was Leroy Sané drifting into the left half-space while Alphonso Davies ran into the wide area beyond Sané. The central attacking midfielder would often sit between the lines and look to receive with their back to goal, but could often be found sitting on the last line when Robert Lewandowski dropped deep to receive. This system is very similar to Tuchel’s most common system, as Tuchel also utilised a fluid role swap between the No. 10 and striker when the striker dropped deeper, but where they differ is in how they treat the wings.

While Nagelsmann focused on central overloads and used his wingers to aid this by having attackers congregate into small areas for quick exchanges and easy counter-pressing in the event the ball was lost, Tuchel opted to attempt to stretch play as much as possible by spreading the players out. The wingers almost never receive in the half-space, hanging loosely in wide areas and cutting in with the ball or attempting to create a crossing opportunity for themselves or for an overlapping wing-back. This stretching of play worked in tandem with Tuchel’s desire for the team to create chances through counter-attacks and fast-paced breaks in transition rather than patient build-up, as swiftly changing game situations lend themselves to chaos which is exploitable when defenders are positioned at greater distances from each other.

Nagelsmann adapted his system later on after the loss of Robert Lewandowski, now using a striker pairing of Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané. Gnabry and Mané would be joined by Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala as interior forwards, and the four would fluidly switch roles throughout games, inhabiting whatever spaces were convenient to the game situation rather than following a strict structure. This system worked with Nagelsmann’s desire to overload the centre as the attackers stayed close together in transition, but the amount of freedom eventually led to a lack of clear direction at times, and Nagelsmann decided to change the system after a string of underwhelming offensive performances. In came Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, acting almost as a false nine alongside two inside forwards running in behind off his back.

Choupo would drift in the space between the lines and would use his stature to hold up play and try to play in the inside forwards, with the inside forwards acting as touchline wingers in the early phases of build-up before narrowing in as the ball progressed into advanced areas. However, in typical Nagelsmann fashion, the players were instructed to switch roles mid-game, and these temporary switches often saw Choupo-Moting go unmarked as he broke through the defensive lines with a late run, resulting in several goals. In Nagelsmann’s final back three system, with only two proper attackers, Nagelsmann elected to create a central pairing in the form of Choupo-Moting backed by Thomas Müller.

The duo would press as a pair but when the ball was turned over, Müller would try to pull defenders out of position by drifting between the lines and making late runs around Choupo while Choupo himself played as a proper target man. An interesting thing to note is that of all the systems utilised by both coaches, this is the only one in which the striker did not drop into midfield to aid build-up in any form, electing instead to challenge the opposition defensive line for space in all phases of the game.

What’s important to note is that Nagelsmann’s Bayern were far more aggressive in their pressing, setting up traps and pushing opposition defenders deeper and deeper over the course of a build-up phase, but were still defensively more sound than Tuchel’s deeper non-pressing block. This is because Nagelsmann’s congestion of the centre of the pitch created far more defensive solidity as any central options would be marked and the wide outlets would have to face one-versus-one specialists in the form of Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui, etc.

Tuchel’s mid block is far less aggressive in its challenge of the opposition in the early phases of build-up, but the attempt to stretch play also causes Bayern’s attackers to be sparsely placed across the pitch, creating massive gaps for opposition players to move into and pass into.

How am I supposed to manage my infallible beliefs? The principles at the heart of it all

While I’m sockin’ it to ya?

Within all of these tactical changes, there are two very clear goals in mind from both coaches.

Julian Nagelsmann wanted to set his Bayern up to be a counter-pressing team that played through their opposition via central overloads with releases in wide areas, relying on aggressive movements from the deepest players in carrying and progressing the ball to bait a press and then using their specialists to beat said press using quick exchanges and movements between opposition lines. Thomas Tuchel on the other hand, wanted to set up his Bayern to be a deep-sitting counter-attacking team, relying on the pace of their wing-backs and attackers to quickly advance the ball towards goal as soon as the ball is won. Tuchel elected to generate chances by luring opposition defenses higher up the pitch and then hitting them on the break while Nagelsmann elected to push opposition defenses deeper towards their own goal to suffocate them in own penalty area. Two very different coaching styles but more than a few parallels in the tactical changes they made to adapt the team to their goals, resulting in very different outcomes.

What do you think of the numerous tactical changes these two coaches made? Is there anything I missed? Anything I got wrong? Let us know in the discussion below.