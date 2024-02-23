Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona still scoping Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich; Chelsea readying approach for Harry Kane; Despite rumors, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modrić are aligned; Hansi Flick has ideas for Barca’s roster; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich’s future under outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel was considered to be in major jeopardy.

Now, with Tuchel leaving this summer, Kimmich’s standing at the club could improve — but that is not stopping FC Barcelona from kicking the tires on the Germany international:

In light of Bayern Munich’s poor form, Barcelona have re-established contacts with star player Joshua Kimmich, reports Adrian Sanchez. It is no secret that Kimmich is one of Barcelona’s top targets in the midfield unit, as the club look to find an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. Kimmich’s current deal in Bavaria expires in the summer of 2025, meaning there is every chance Bayern may have to offload him in the coming summer, especially if the player remains reluctant to sign a new deal. Barcelona, to that end, have sensed an exciting market opportunity to snap up the services of the German international. However, it must be noted that Kimmich could still cost a fortune for the Catalans. Bayern rate the player at around €70 million and that figure is not expected to be lowered anytime soon. Nevertheless, Barça’s chances of signing Kimmich could still be higher than it was last summer. And it will be interesting to see how things transpire in the coming months.

The irony of this story is that both Kimmich and Tuchel are now linked to FC Barcelona. If Tuchel accepts the job in Catalonia, it can be assured that Kimmich will not follow his current boss to La Liga, given the deteriorating relationship between the two men.

With everything burning to the ground at Bayern Munich this season, Chelsea FC thinks that it might be the time to strike for striker Harry Kane:

Chelsea have heard that Harry Kane is not happy at Bayern Munich and could be tempted to return to the Premier League. The Blues would be prepared to match the £82m fee paid to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur last year.

It would be hard to think that Kane would think about a move away from Germany, but it is not completely out of the question.

The season went down the tubes, the coach that brought him in got sacked, and there is no clear direction on where the team is going. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Kane assesses where everything stands and determines that he does not need to be in Germany to play football.

Editorial Note: I do not think that will happen, but with how toxic things have gotten of late, it is hard to discount anything.

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice (thank you Little Carmine for one of my favorite malapropisms) and

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

More thoughts on why the move to keep Thomas Tuchel in charge is just an awful decision.

Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, or Zinedine Zidane? Who ya got.

As the club looks closely at the futures of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, what will happen with a quartet of players once considered the heart of the next generation.

Should Bayern Munich flip the script and just start planning to acquire Florian Wirtz?

Some final thoughts on the mess that became of True Detective — and why Curb Your Enthusiasm did well to get back to its roots.

Back in 2017, Bayern Munich newcomer Sacha Boey suffered a catastrophic leg injury, which had doctors telling him to stop playing football.

“I was told I had to stop playing football. But for me, it was out of the question that a surgeon or physios tell me to stop playing football. Mentally, it was very tough. But I managed to get back up and progress more after that,” Boey said.

Luckily for Boey, he persisted through tough times and continued on with his career progression.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is getting sick of addressing rumors of discontent with midfielder Luka Modrić:

“I have talked about this topic many times with you and with him once. Enough,” Ancelotti replied. “Obviously for someone used to playing almost every game, or all of them, it’s hard, it’s difficult for him to sit on the bench. I respect and understand it perfectly. But his behaviour is very professional, serious, training, fighting. He is available and can play in any game, including tomorrow’s [against Rayo]. “He continues to contribute the same as he did before, when he played every game. He is a highly respected figure and an example of how he should be a professional. Every day he trains hard and, if he doesn’t play, he contributes what he contributed before. He continues to be a reference for the squad.” Ancelotti also discussed Madrid’s decision to offer their older players rolling one-year contracts, adding: “The club’s policy has been that, in recent years, with the legends who have one year left on their contract: Kroos, Nacho...everyone. I spoke with Luka about this topic a month ago and everything is quite clear between the two of us.”

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track against RB Leipzig this weekend at the Allianz Arena — and it will not be easy.

RB Leipzig is not exactly in the best form overall, but is coming off a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Bavarians are reeling and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

To further complicate matters, there are major issues between some of the Bayern Munich players and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Plus, Tuchel and the club announced that they will part ways after the season.

Will he make it that far? The result against Die Roten Bullen could go a long way in determining that. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some talk about what is going on with the recent form of each side.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Liverpool FC is keeping a close eye on FC Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. Barca is expected to shed a chunk of its roster and Christensen — with his hefty salary — could be a prime candidate to be sold:

Liverpool are willing to ‘go all out’ in pursuit of Barcelona center-back Andreas Christensen, with a £43m bid expected to arrive imminently.

Bayern Munich is trying to get out in front of a pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso:

Bayern Munich want to beat Liverpool in the race to hire Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso but the former midfielder would prefer to move to Anfield as it stands.

Bayern Munich seems to clearly have its eye on Alonso, but no coach on the market is a shore thing. With how unstable the club has become — and there will certainly be another period of growing pains as Max Eberl is slated to join next week — it is unclear just how much power a manager will have over things for next season.

Fabrizio Romano captured some words from Alonso on the rampant rumors surrounding him:

Xabi Alonso on his future: “Bayern, Liverpool? I have nothing new to say”.



“Right now I'm Bayer Leverkusen coach and that's certain. Regarding the future, I have nothing new to say”.



“Call received from Bayern? That’s only hypotetical, again — I have nothing new to say”. pic.twitter.com/8EoAA0PAHu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2024

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track against RB Leipzig this weekend at the Allianz Arena — and it will not be easy.

RB Leipzig is not exactly in the best form overall, but is coming off a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Bavarians are reeling and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

To further complicate matters, there are major issues between some of the Bayern Munich players and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Plus, Tuchel and the club announced that they will part ways after the season.

Will he make it that far? The result against Die Roten Bullen could go a long way in determining that. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some talk about what is going on with the recent form of each side.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Interestingly, it appears that the relationship between Hansi Flick and İlkay Gündoğan seems to have soured:

Hansi Flick, who is a candidate to succeed Xavi at Barcelona, would encourage the club to sell İlkay Gündoğan if he takes over.

It was Flick, who convinced Gündoğan to return to the German national team when the player was considering retirement from international play. Things, however, seem to have went off the rails between the two if Flick wants one of the only players he would closely know to be sold.

Christophe Dugarry thinks that Zinedine Zidane would enjoy life coaching Bayern Munich, if that is what the 51-year-old will do next:

Zidane’s former France teammate Christophe Dugarry: “Is he learning German? I don’t think so. But the German league is great. The stadiums are full, the league is very open. I think every coach dreams of managing a club like Bayern. Pep Guardiola, the best coach in the world, worked there. It’s so straightforward, the coaches have the means, your work is respected there. It’s the absolute top. I think it’s one of the perfect clubs for Zidane. The perfect club is Real Madrid, he’s already done it and done it again.”

Bayern Munich have now suffered a third loss in a row, losing 3-2 to VfL Bochum and essentially killing the team’s chances at winning the Bundesliga and... possibly putting the nail in manager Thomas Tuchel’s coffin?

In this podcast, Samrin and Rayyan discuss what went wrong against Bochum, what’s going wrong in general at Bayern, and what Bayern’s future holds in trying to fix things. Included in this pod:-

An overview of the VfL Bochum game, with lineups, a tactical discussion and general outlook of the match.

Thomas Tuchel’s future at Bayern and why it should or should not end immediately.

Bayern’s prospects for the managerial position if Tuchel were to depart now or in the summer.

The problem with the players — a lack of motivation? Conviction? Or something else?

Rayyan’s usual jabs at the existence of Twitter as a platform.

Not even Real Madrid is dumb enough to take on the Swifties:

Real Madrid have filed a request to La Liga to move their final game of the season to enable more time to set up for Taylor Swift’s concert at the Bernabeu the following week. Madrid are set to play Real Betis on Sunday May 24 before Swift’s Madrid leg of The Eras Tour takes place on Thursday May 30. The club have asked for the fixture to be moved to an earlier date, with Saturday May 23 in mind, to allow more time to prepare the stadium for the 34-year-old singer’s concert.

This is fantastic: