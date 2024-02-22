Explosive reports emerge detailing disconnect between Bayern Munich players and Thomas Tuchel

We all knew it was coming, we just did not know when it would drop or where it would come from.

Now we know — Raphael Honigstein of the The Athletic has an explosive report detailing why things fell apart for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia captured the information, which shows just how dysfunctional things have been for the Bavarians during the reign of Tuchel.

According to Honigstein, the players became afraid to lose the ball over the course of the season, which caused the team to play more conservatively. Fear of retribution from Tuchel appeared to overtake willingness to take chances on the pitch:

The source close to the dressing room told @TheAthleticFC: “Players were afraid of losing the ball, knowing the coach would have a go at them if they tried slightly riskier passes over the top of defences or through the line.”

As expected, Tuchel’s public, grating style also played a significant role in the issues he was having with players:

Throughout the summer and beyond, Tuchel kept talking about the need for a defensive midfielder, openly questioning the credentials of (Leon) Goretzka, (Joshua) Kimmich and Konrad Laimer. Since the first two were part of the team’s leadership group, the effect was destabilizing, especially for the two players. “He emasculated them,” a source close to the dressing room told @TheAthleticFC.

Per Honigstein, Tuchel wanted to sell either Kimmich or Goretzka last summer and had no intentions of playing the duo together — which he considered to be “unworkable”:

To make room in midfield, Thomas Tuchel proposed selling either Leon Goretzka or Joshua Kimmich last summer, but the powerbrokers resisted Declan Rice was too expensive. Palhinha deal fell through at the last second. Tuchel ended up with the Goretzka-Kimmich combination he had considered unworkable. “He was like a doctor who saw the patient needed urgent surgery but was only allowed to prescribe a bit of therapy,” a source close to Tuchel told @TheAthleticFC.

The coaching staff wanted to play a more attacking style, but did not trust the squad’s defense — which is crazy considering just how much the staff drove Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae into the ground:

Members of Thomas Tuchel’s camp tell of many long meetings among the coaching staff in which they discussed adopting a more attacking approach but ultimately decided that the team’s defensive weaknesses would not allow it. Tuchel played cautiously because he felt he had to, not because he wanted to.

Per Honigstein, if things continue to crumble around Tuchel, the club will relieve him of his duties early:

The board might yet be forced to bring forward Tuchel’s departure if the disconnect between the coach and the players continues. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t make it until the summer,” A club official admitted to @TheAthleticFC.

FC Hollywood is back, baby!

Looking for more thoughts on why Thomas Tuchel staying around will only hurt Bayern Munich? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: