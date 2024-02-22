 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos announces return to German national team

He’s back...

By CSmith1919
/ new
England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16 Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

As had been rumored for weeks now, Real Madrid star — and former Bayern Munich prospect — Toni Kroos will make his return to the German national team to work under head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Kroos had stepped away from the team when Hansi Flick took over, but now it appears he will take one last run with the squad, in hopes of being part of a miracle — which is exactly what it would be if the German national team somehow is able to win the Euros on their home soil this summer.

Kroos made the announcement on his X (Twitter) account:

For anyone doubting what Kroos might have meant, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano filled in the blanks with some words from Kroos, who — coincidentally — now might be re-upping his deal with Real Madrid:

