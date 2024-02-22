Breaking: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos announces return to German national team

As had been rumored for weeks now, Real Madrid star — and former Bayern Munich prospect — Toni Kroos will make his return to the German national team to work under head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Kroos had stepped away from the team when Hansi Flick took over, but now it appears he will take one last run with the squad, in hopes of being part of a miracle — which is exactly what it would be if the German national team somehow is able to win the Euros on their home soil this summer.

Kroos made the announcement on his X (Twitter) account:

For anyone doubting what Kroos might have meant, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano filled in the blanks with some words from Kroos, who — coincidentally — now might be re-upping his deal with Real Madrid:

BREAKING: Toni Kroos returns to German National Team and he will be part of the team in March.



“I’m convinced this squad can do special things at the Euros”, Toni says.



Real Madrid, optimistic about this as positive signal to extend Kroos’ contract also beyond this season. pic.twitter.com/BgjoCP9U6l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2024

