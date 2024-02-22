Ultras win! Bundesliga media deal scuttled

Bayern Munich, and every other team in the Bundesliga, have seen protests in various forms cause significant delays during recent matches. Ultra, and wider fan groups, have demonstrated unrelenting energy and creativity to express their opposition to the recently passed program to sell off a portion of the league’s broadcasting rights to a private investment group. The banners, singing, tennis balls, chocolate coins and remote control cars (my personal favourite) were not in vain. The league has backed out of negotiations to sell the rights and the program seems dead. The Ultras, and German fan culture more broadly, has won the day.

After tense negotiations and one failed vote, the Bundesliga finally passed a resolution to allow them to sell an 8% 20-year stake in broadcasting and marketing rights to outside investors for a hoped for sum of about one billion euros. The measure passed in December. They then opened up negotiations with three private equity investment groups to secure the best value and terms for the agreement. The idea was to use this money to allow teams to invest in building themselves now, rather than having to wait for the summer later.

But the fans of most teams did not support this plan. They felt that it undermined the core value of German football of the clubs, and league, being owned and controlled by its members rather than large corporate interests. They felt they had been shut out of the decision-making process and not consulted on what they thought was a paradigm-breaking approach.

The fans, through their Ultra and fan clubs, decided to express their displeasure with this program. And it did not stop with just banners or songs. They engaged in aggressive protests that brought matches to a halt. Tennis balls, remote control cars with flares, chocolate coins and other items were rained down onto pitches bringing matches to a half. Long delays took place. Teams were sent back into locker rooms to await restarts. Broadcasters were furious that games ran long and threw off their other programming commitments. The fans seemed full of dedication and energy and the protests continued in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga match after match.

The league tried to bring the fans to the table, but it was too late. While Borussia Dortmund executive Hans-Joachim Watzke (one of the drivers of the rights sale) bleated and begged for fans to come to consultation meetings so they could “listen” to the fans and explain why this sale was in everyone’s best interests, the fan groups were uninterested. The measure had been passed and thus the time for consultations or negotiations were long past. They felt that if Watzke and his compatriots had been serious about including fans in the decision making process, they would have consulted them before the measure passed, not after it was too late to change the directive.

Slowly but surely the negotiations with the private equity firms began to fall apart. The initial engagements were with three private equity groups, but initially one dropped out and then a second withdrew from the process. This left the league with only one partner to negotiate a sale with, a terribly weak position to be in. While the league announced that the reason the first two groups had withdrawn was due to an inability to agree on terms, industry sources reported that the first two groups had pulled out due to the fan pressure. They did not want to be part of a deal that the fans so vociferously opposed.

Now the final death of the program has come. The Bundesliga has ceased negotiating with the last potential investor and publicly announced that they will not be continuing with the plan to sell the media rights.

The protests were effective and the league has abandoned the project because protests were “increasingly jeopardising match operations, specific match schedules and thus the integrity of the competition.”

Their formal announcement reads as follows:

“This (December) vote is considered legally valid within the executive committee and according to legal experts. Nevertheless, it cannot be denied that this vote lacks broad acceptance due to the events involving Hannover 96. “The executive committee has therefore unanimously come to the conclusion that, on the basis of the resolution of 11 December 2023, it will exercise its discretion not to continue the process and not to bring it to a conclusion. The DFL executive committee and the management will be inviting clubs to talks in the coming weeks to jointly discuss the implications of the process.”

This is a big win for Ultras, fan groups and for those who are “football romantics.” The voice of the fans, expressed through in stadium protests has effectively overturned the voted resolution of the executives running the clubs. German fan control over their clubs and ownership of their product remains intact.

British fans caused the Super League to come crashing down. German fans have stopped the sale of media rights to venture capitalists.

It is a day for football fans and lovers of how the game brings communities together to celebrate. The corporate cynics will be back again with some new scheme soon enough, but today the Ultras won.