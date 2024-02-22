Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 33 — Ranting on Bayern Munich’s coaching situation; What players might be in jeopardy at Bayern; Are Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz tied together?; and MORE!

One thing you can say about this season for Bayern Munich…it has not been boring.

The team is at the crossroads of a precipice (thank you Little Carmine for one of my favorite malapropisms) and

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

More thoughts on why the move to keep Thomas Tuchel in charge is just an awful decision.

Xabi Alonso, Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, or Zinedine Zidane? Who ya got.

As the club looks closely at the futures of Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry, what will happen with a quartet of players once considered the heart of the next generation.

Should Bayern Munich flip the script and just start planning to acquire Florian Wirtz?

Some final thoughts on the mess that became of True Detective — and why Curb Your Enthusiasm did well to get back to its roots.

