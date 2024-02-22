Did Thomas Tuchel check out on Bayern Munich weeks ago?

For a few weeks now, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has been on shaky footing at Bayern Munich.

However, is it possible that Tuchel already made up his mind that he was going to leave the club weeks ago?

When it was announced that Xavi would not be returning to his post next season, rumors almost immediately kicked up that Tuchel would be a candidate to move to Spain. It seemed sort of unbelievable at the time given that Bayern Munich was in such good standing in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League.

Since then, things have changed in a monumental way, but why?

Did Tuchel lose the team? Did the squad’s true form finally come to light? Is the team just not that good?

What if, though, Tuchel simply checked out? According to a report from CaughtOffside, Tuchel already has spoken to Pep Guardiola about FC Barcelona and has a defined interest in the Catalan club:

Tuchel has, apparently, already had chats with Pep Guardiola regarding the club, met Johan Cruyff, has been fascinated for years by Barca’s La Masia academy, and has also raved about the Spanish players there. With Barcelona needing a new manager next season because of Xavi’s impending departure, Tuchel could be walking out of the frying pan and into the fire this summer.

At the time when it was announced that Xavi was leaving Barca at the end of the season, beIN Sports had a report already linking Tuchel to the job. While beIN said that Tuchel’s camp rubbished the rumor. Didi Hamann also famously gave his opinion on the matter.

All of that elicited a response.

Bayern Munich’ brass took such a strong stance against the “talk” of Tuchel eyeing the FC Barcelona gig? Tuchel offered an equally formidable take on the matter.

What if the people that Bayern Munich and Tuchel cracked down on, were correct? What if Tuchel was already toying with the idea of a future in Catalonia?

#JusticeForDidi? Maybe not yet, but it is very curious.

After the announcement that Tuchel would part ways with Bayern Munich, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg issued this information:

News #Tuchel: So far, he is not in concrete talks with any club. He is focused on Bayern. But: He wants to take over a new club in summer! ⚠️ Been told: Tuchel is very open for a move to FC Barcelona. And he is on the list - among other candidates ✔️ ➡️ For years, he has been analyzing the club and its DNA. Tuchel is fascinated by the youth academy ‘La Masia’, met Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff during his lifetime, has exchanged ideas with Pep Guardiola. ➡️ Most recently, he raved about the mentality of Spanish players. In short: Tuchel is a fan of Spain, and above all, Barcelona! … but he can also imagine to return to the Premier League. @SkySportDE

Did Tuchel lose focus on this season because he had one eye on another job, or was this campaign always destined to take a turn for the worse?

