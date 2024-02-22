Report: Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka on thin ice at Bayern Munich

Is Thomas Tuchel the sole reason for Bayern Munich floundering this season? The manager is now leaving at the end of the season — or earlier — but the players must also share part of the blame for the poor results. Two in particular are reportedly being watched closely: midfield pair Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Even after the announcement of Tuchel’s departure, Bayern bosses will continue to keep a close eye on players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the coming weeks - to see whether they will now move forward and take on responsibility as leaders. This will be a chance for them to prove themselves, probably the last chance. Max Eberl and Christoph Freund will be tasked with assessing whether the squad will need a major overhaul in the summer or whether these key players have only been ‘inhibited’ recently and will find their way back to their old strength without Tuchel. – Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Kimmich received criticism for Bochum’s first goal after he failed to recover the ball in the lead-up to it — and getting into a verbal spat with the coaching staff after the match.

Goretzka, meanwhile, has been erratic and earned his share of criticism this season as well. It remains to be seen whether they will stay beyond the season or if the new will coach clear all the things in your house.